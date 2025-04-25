How to watch Freaky Tales (2025) at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more 

Freaky Tales is an action-comedy film set in 1987 Oakland, California, that tells four intertwined stories involving teen punks, a rap duo, a henchman, and an NBA legend.

The film has been directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck and stars Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, and Normani. The film, lasting 1 hour and 46 minutes, had its Sundance premiere on January 18, 2024, and opened in theaters on April 4, 2025, through Lionsgate. It is not platform-exclusive.

From April 25, 2025 onwards, the movie is available for digital rental or purchase on different well-known platforms like Amazon Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home and more. It can also be streamed on Plex. Additionally, Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Blu-ray releases are scheduled for June 3, 2025.

How to stream Freaky Tales (2025) at home?

A still of Clint (Pedro Pascal) from Freaky Tales (Image via YouTube/Lionsgate)

Freaky Tales is a 2025 action-comedy film set in 1987 Oakland, California, featuring four interconnected stories. No plans for a sequel have been announced for this movie. The film’s vibrant Oakland vibe was shaped by local rapper Too $hort’s input and cameo.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

“In 1987 Oakland, a mysterious force guides The Town’s underdogs in four interconnected tales: teen punks defend their turf against Nazi skinheads, a rap duo battles for hip-hop immortality, a weary henchman gets a shot at redemption, and an NBA All-Star settles the score.”

The digital release for renting or buying began on April 25, 2025, on platforms like Amazon Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Google Play. Streaming is expected on Starz around September 2025, based on Lionsgate’s typical release patterns.

It’s also available on Plex. Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Blu-ray releases are set for June 3, 2025. It should be noted that the film is not on Netflix, Disney+, or Prime Video for free streaming.

The cast of Freaky Tales 2025

Freaky Tales 2025 features four interconnected stories and a diverse ensemble cast.

Pedro Pascal as Clint Ben Mendelsohn as The Guy Jay Ellis as Sleepy Floyd Normani as Entice Dominique Thorne as Barbie Jack Champion as Lucid Ji-young Yoo as Tina Angus Cloud as Travis Tom Hanks as Hank Too $hort as himself Keir Gilchrist as Josh Michelle Farrah Huang as Kelsey

Plot of Freaky Tales (2025)

The movie weaves together four distinct stories connected by a mysterious force guiding the city’s underdogs. In the first tale, teen punks Lucid and Tina battle neo-Nazi skinheads threatening their community, fighting to protect their turf.

The second story follows Entice and Barbie, a rap duo called Danger Zone, as they chase fame in the hip-hop scene, performing at local venues. The third tale centers on Clint, a weary debt collector working for a corrupt cop, who gets a chance to break free from his criminal life.

The last tale stars Sleepy Floyd, a created NBA celebrity who is based on real Golden State Warriors athlete Floyd, getting his own personal revenge connected to his history. Narrated by rapper Too $hort, a co-star in the film as well, the stories combine humor, action, and 1980s nostalgia, with Oakland's colorful culture serving as the stage.

