Is the Pong Pong tree real? Everything to know about the mysterious tree from The White Lotus

The White Lotus season 3 finale on HBO Max aired on April 6, 2025. Fans of the show were eagerly awaiting the dramatic end to the chaotic vacation at a luxury resort in Thailand, where the Ratliff family’s vacation turned into a nightmare.

The White Lotus kept things under wraps until the very end, when a shocking death and shocking facts came to light. When Rick and the Hollingers' bodyguards fight, Chelsea gets caught in the middle and is killed. The mysterious pong pong tree plays a crucial role in the finale.

The tree had been subtly introduced earlier in the season, beginning with a conversation in the first episode. When Saxon, a member of the Ratliff family, complained about the lack of activities at the resort, leaving him with no option but to eat a bunch of fruits, hotel worker Pam warned him about the deadly pong pong tree, telling him:

“That is the fruit of the mighty pong pong tree, and the seeds of the fruit are toxic.”

This early warning set the stage for the tree's sinister role in the conclusion, where it became a major factor in the tragic, life-or-death choices facing the characters. Notably, the pong pong tree, also known as Cerbera odollam, is real.

More details about the Pong Pong tree from The White Lotus season 3

According to the study Cerbera odollam toxicity: A review, Pong Pong is a poisonous plant native to South and Southeast Asia, tropical Pacific islands, and parts of Australia. Its use in murders and suicides in these areas has earned it the nickname "suicide tree."

Its seeds are especially harmful due to a potent chemical called cerberin, which can be lethal even in tiny doses. Though every area of the tree is toxic, the seeds are the most harmful.

The pong pong tree is infamous not just for its fatal seeds but also for its ties to criminal enterprises. Often connected to tragic events like suicides and murders, it has been used for centuries as a means of poisoning. Cerberin, the poison in the seeds, affects the heart by causing high potassium levels, heart block, and possibly deadly heart rhythms.

As stated in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology, although eating the seeds has grave effects, seeking quick medical care can enable survival. Treatment usually focuses on heart stabilization and symptom management without an antidote, which can lower the risk of death if done in time.

The consumption of its kernel can also lead to thrombocytopenia, nausea, ECG abnormalities, and hyperkalemia.

From India and Thailand to all of Southeast Asia, the pong pong tree is notorious for its use in poisonings—some even view it as an execution weapon. The locals know the seeds so well from their long history of deadly uses that it makes Pam's warning in The White Lotus more important.

How the Pong Pong tree became important in The White Lotus

In season 3 of The White Lotus, the pong pong tree wasn't just a cool plant—it played a major role in the storyline. Early on, the show dropped subtle hints about its importance. When Saxon asks hotel worker Pam about things to do at the resort in the first episode, Pam casually brings up the tree and its poisonous fruit. This scene hints at what will happen later in the season and the danger that lies beneath the resort's idyllic setting.

As the season goes on, the tree and its toxic fruit become more important, especially at the end. Timothy Ratliff, played by Jason Isaacs, is under a lot of stress because of problems at work and in his personal life.

In the dramatic final episode, Timothy recalls Pam's warning about the pong pong tree and decides to take control of the situation by using its poisonous seeds. He blends the seeds into a drink, intending to poison his family. However, his plans don’t go as expected. While his son Lochlan accidentally consumes the poisoned drink, he survives.

The inclusion of the pong pong tree in the finale serves as a metaphor for the dark undercurrents of The White Lotus. Just as the tree’s beauty can deceive with its pleasant appearance, the show explores how appearances can hide dangerous secrets. The tree’s symbolism is a reflection of the moral decay and underlying tensions within the characters.

The White Lotus season 3 is available to stream on Max.

