How to watch Knockout Blonde: The Kellie Maloney Story? Digital release date, platforms, and more

Knockout Blonde: The Kellie Maloney Story follows the story of boxing manager Kellie Maloney, who rose to fame for leading Lennox Lewis to victory. However, she faced the greatest fight of her life when she announced that she was going to undergo a gender reassignment surgery in 2014.

Kellie, who was previously known as Frank, is a transgender woman who rose to fame in the boxing industry but soon receded from the limelight to come to terms with the battle that she was fighting inside. The documentary explores Maloney's journey as she discovers her true identity and delves into her childhood and her aspirations, which also shaped her career in boxing.

Knockout Blonde: The Kellie Maloney Story is now available on VOD. The documentary was initially released on August 5, 2024, and made its digital release on Tuesday.

Knockout Blonde: The Kellie Maloney Story- Digital release date and platforms explored

Knock Out Blonde: The Kellie Maloney Story was released on VOD on Tuesday by Vantage Media and Verdi Productions. The documentary is available to watch via VOD services. Viewers can rent or buy the documentary via Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, or Fandango. It is also available on Blu-ray.

What is Knockout Blonde: The Kellie Maloney Story all about?

Knockout Blonde: The Kellie Maloney Story is a deep dive into Kellie’s life, exploring her journey of truth, denial, acceptance and the bravery she showed. Kellie was once popular as one of boxing’s most prominent managers. However, she stepped away from the spotlight to come to terms with her identity and live her true self.

To do so, Kellie decided to take a leap of faith and undergo a gender reassignment surgery in 2014. She received immense support from her family and friends, her counselors, and also discovered some surprising allies from within the world of professional boxing.

She embraced her trans identity, risking her reputation and livelihood, hoping that she would be embraced in her true self and accepted by her family, friends, fans and most importantly, herself.

Knockout Blonde: The Kellie Maloney Story is told by Kellie herself, who recounts her journey in the world of boxing management, from Frank to Kellie. In the documentary, she talks about her childhood, upbringing, background, and her personal struggles to accept her true identity as a transgender woman.

Her struggle is a heartbreaking story that makes one wonder why society is not more accepting of transgender people.

Apart from exploring Kellie’s fascinating personal journey, the documentary also explores her shining career as a boxing manager and delves into the details of her work with Lennox Lewis and how she eventually resigned from being Lewis' manager. It also highlights Kellie's work with fighter Darren Sutherland, who allegedly committed suicide, and later with the boxer Cathy McAleer.

Who features in Knockout Blonde: The Kellie Maloney Story?

Kellie's interview and archival footage from the time make the documentary an intriguing watch. The documentary stars Kellie Maloney as herself. It also features other members of the Maloney family, like Tracey Maloney, Emma Maloney Young, Sophie Maloney and Libby Maloney.

Knockout Blonde: The Kellie Maloney Story also features Joe Dunbar, Alexandra Billings, Jan Upfold, Harold Knight, Cathy McAleer and Eugene Maloney. Additionally, the reenactment cast includes Chelsea Brickham, Amy Wade, Sissy O’Hara, Fred Sullivan and Chad Verdi Jr.

The 90-minute-long documentary is a Verdi Productions, which premiered last year on August 5.

Knockout Blonde: The Kellie Maloney Story made its digital release on Tuesday.

