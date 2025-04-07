How to watch October 8 at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more about the antisemitism documentary

The antisemitism documentary October 8 premiered in limited theaters on March 14, 2025. It was made available on streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, and other OTT platforms on April 1, 2025. The documentary follows the rise of antisemitic sentiments in the United States of America following Hamas's conflict with Israel on October 7, 2023.

The documentary explores how antisemitism rose throughout the country after the conflict, especially the global change in sentiment on social media. Their investigation reveals how Hamas, through their sophisticated network, brought about a change in sentiment. It involved decades of planning to infiltrate American society, divide the people, and increase antisemitism.

October 8 at home: Digital release details explored

October 8 premiered in limited theaters on March 14, 2025, in the United States of America. It was later made available digitally for streaming on April 1, 2025, on several platforms, such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango, Xfinity, Spectrum, and YouTube. The film has a runtime of 1 hour and 41 minutes and is available for the audience on various streaming platforms.

The audience can rent October 8 on Prime Video for $24.99 or on YouTube as well. They can also subscribe to Apple TV at a monthly subscription cost of $6.99 or an annual cost of $69 to view the documentary. The U.S. audience can also subscribe to other OTT platforms, such as Fandango at Home, Spectrum TV, Xfinity, and DIRECTV, to watch it.

October 7 incident between Israel and Hamas

As per The Jerusalem Post, an Israeli news outlet, on October 7, 2023, Hamas, along with several militant groups, entered Israel to carry out an invasion. The first move was made by Hamas and other militant groups by launching 4,300 rockets into Israel. Another set of militants also entered Israel to massacre the military base and 21 other communities.

As per Barron's, a newspaper published by Dow Jones & Company, 1,195 people were killed — 736 Israeli civilians, 79 foreign nationals, and 379 soldiers. The move initiated what we know today as the Gaza War and also gave rise to antisemitism due to actions taken by Israel in return, following the invasion.

What is October 8 all about

October 8 explores the spike in antisemitism, especially on the streets of America and on social media. The film assembles a large cast of well-known figures, academics, journalists, Jewish community leaders, and many more. The interviews with fellow cast members explain how things changed within the country and on social media following the October 7, 2023, incident in Israel.

The documentary features testimonies from those affected by the conflict, including people who faced backlash for supporting Israel. It also explores theories on the rise of antisemitism since the conflict began.

One such prominent theory explored in the documentary is that the change in sentiment of the American people has been executed by the people of Hamas. Through meticulous planning and decades of groundwork, they have managed to spread the antisemitism agenda among them.

October 8 is directed by Wendy Sachs and produced by Briarcliff Entertainment. The documentary was released digitally on April 1, 2025, on various streaming platforms. It involves interviews from actress Debra Messing; who also serves as an executive producer on the documentary, actor-comedian Michael Rapaport, and author Noa Tishby.

It also includes Mosab Hassan Yousef, son of Hamas' founder Mosab Hassan Yousef; and former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg. Politicians such as Congressman Ritchie Torres, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, and U.S. Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt also feature in the film. College students Tessa Veksler, Noa Fay, Talia Khan, and others provided compelling testimony on the subject as well.

