How to watch Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America? All viewing options explored

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America is a three-part docuseries directed by Ceri Isfryn. It premiered on April 2, 2025, at 8 PM ET/PT on National Geographic. The series marks the 30th anniversary of the tragic event, and it dives deep into one of America’s darkest days with a focus on the human stories behind it.

Ad

The docuseries is based on true events, recounting the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

It initially released on National Geographic and became available the next day, April 3, 2025, on Disney+ and Hulu for streaming. There was no theatrical release, making it exclusive to these platforms for viewing at home.

The story recalls an unprecedented explosion in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995, in which a truck bomb killed 168 people, including 19 children, as reported by History. The series graphically depicts the ensuing chaos, the manhunt for Timothy McVeigh, and the nation's quest for justice through rare footage and firsthand testimony from survivors, first responders, and key figures, including President Bill Clinton.

Ad

Trending

How to stream Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America at home?

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America will be available on Hulu and Disney+ (Image via Unsplash/@alexandre alex)

As mentioned above, Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America premiered on April 2, 2025, at 8 PM ET/PT on National Geographic. For those who missed the live broadcast, all three episodes are available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu, starting April 3, 2025.

Ad

In the UK, the first two episodes will air on National Geographic on April 6 at 9 PM GMT, followed by the third episode.

Currently, there are no plans announced for release on other platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, but National Geographic content sometimes expands to additional services later.

All three episodes—Explosion, Manhunt, and Justice—dropped on the same day for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Below is a table of its release time across different time zones:

Ad

Regions (Time Zones) Date Time US (ET/PT) April 2, 2025 8:00 PM ET/PT US (CT) April 2, 2025 7:00 PM CT UK (GMT) April 6, 2025 9:00 PM GMT India (IST) April 7, 2025 1:30 AM IST

Ad

Platform Charges:

National Geographic (via cable providers): Costs vary by provider, typically $5-$10/month as part of a cable package. Check with providers.

Disney+: Starts at $9.99/month (ad-free) or $15.99/month bundled with Hulu and ESPN+.

Hulu: Starts at $9.99/month with ads, $18.99/month ad-free. A free trial is available for new subscribers.

The true story behind the Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America

Ad

On April 19, 1995, at 9:02 AM, a massive bomb exploded outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. A Ryder truck packed with reported 4,800 pounds of ammonium nitrate, diesel fuel, and other chemicals detonated.

It killed 168 people, including 19 children in a daycare, and injured 684 others. The blast destroyed a third of the building and damaged 324 nearby structures. It was the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in US history.

Timothy McVeigh, a 27-year-old Gulf War veteran, was behind the attack. He hated the federal government after events like the 1993 Waco siege, where 76 people died, and the 1992 Ruby Ridge standoff. McVeigh picked April 19 to mark the Waco siege’s second anniversary.

Ad

He rented the truck under the alias Robert D. Kling and parked it at the building’s north entrance. He lit the fuses and fled to a getaway car—a yellow Mercury Marquis—parked blocks away. Terry Nichols, his army buddy, helped build the bomb and was later convicted as an accomplice.

Within 90 minutes, McVeigh was arrested 80 miles away for driving without a license plate and carrying a gun. The FBI traced the truck’s axle to a rental shop in Kansas, leading to McVeigh’s arrest. Nichols surrendered days later. McVeigh was convicted on 11 counts of murder and executed in 2001.

Ad

Nichols got life in prison. The Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America docuseries captures the pain of survivors like Amy Downs, who was trapped in rubble, and Edye Raines, who lost her two kids, while showing the nation’s resilience.

Stay tuned for more news and updates, and watch Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America as it releases on Hulu and Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback