Disney+ confirms Kim Soo-hyun's Knock Off is not on the platform's current release schedule following his press conference

On March 31, 2025, a post on The Qoo, an online forum in South Korea, shared Disney+'s response to a complaint email regarding the release of Kim Soo-hyun's upcoming drama series, Knock Off. Kim Soo-hyun is currently embroiled in a contreversy for allegedly dating late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

The post has garnered over 100,000 views, including screenshots of responses from Disney+. The response states that Knock Off is not on the current release schedule for Disney+.

The company has remained silent on the topic for a long time, but after Kim Soo-hyun's press conference on March 31, Disney+ has finally addressed the issue.

The translation of Pannchoa's post on The Qoo states that the OP (original poster) said:

"The response to the Disney+ Knockoff complaint email was 'No release schedule.' No matter how many complaints I sent, they were met with silence, but seeing the replies start coming in, it seems like today's Kim Soohyun press conference didn't sit well with Disney... Looks like a breach of contract lawsuit will start soon."

Kim Soo-hyun held a press conference on March 31, 2025, where he refuted all the grooming allegations. The negative publicity the actor received after the press conference appears to be the reason for Disney+'s response for the first time.

Earlier, Disney+ stated on March 21 that they had paused their plans to release the crime drama series starring Kim Soo-hyun amid the controversy. The series was initially set to debut this year, with rumors suggesting a potential April release, according to JoongAng Daily, on March 21, 2025.

More about Kim Soo-hyun's press conference where he denied dating Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor

Kim Soo-hyun held a press conference at a hotel in Sangam-dong, Seoul, on March 31, 2025. He denied dating the late actress Kim Sae-ron while she was underage and had no involvement in her untimely death.

The actor remained silent until the press conference, where he made it clear to the reporters that the relationship was between two consenting adults. He also addressed why he denied the relationship when Kim Sae-ron posted a picture of them together in 2024.

He said that the news would have affected the staff working and the production team of his drama The Queen of Tears, who had put everything on the line for the project, so he decided to remain silent on the topic. He also remarked that her passing was not due to his distancing himself from her or his agency's pressuring her over financial debts.

As reported by The Korean Herald on March 31, 2025, he said, sobbing:

"I am being pressured to confess to things I never did. They say, 'You manipulated the deceased since she was a minor.' 'You pressured her with money and drove her to her death.' 'So, you are a murderer,"

Kim Soo-hyun also denied the Kakao Talk messages that Kim Sae-ron's family has shared as evidence, citing a forensic analysis of the chats allegedly from 2016 and 2018. He further claimed that the bereaved family had faked the conversations and that he was not the person in those messages.

He claimed that a verification agency had analyzed the chats at his request and confirmed that they were not real. As soon as the press conference ended, Kim Soo-hyun's lawyer, Kim Jong-bok from LKB & Partners, announced that the actor and his agency, GOLD MEDALIST, had filed a defamation lawsuit against Kim Sae-ron's family, a woman claiming to be her aunt, and the operator of the Garosero Research Institute YouTube channel.

According to the report by The Korean Herald, he said:

"We have also submitted a lawsuit against the bereaved family of Kim Sae-ron, Kim Sae-ron's alleged 'aunt' and the operator of HoverLab seeking approximately 12 billion won ($8.1 million) in damages with the Seoul Central District Court."

On March 10, 2025, a YouTube channel named Garosero Research Institute (Hoverlab) uploaded a video in which the late actress Kim Sae-ron's aunt allegedly claimed that Kim Soo-hyun had dated her niece when she was 15 years old and he was 27.

The channel also accused the actor and his agency of forcing her to repay the debt of 700 million won, which ultimately led her to take her own life.

In other news, amid the controversy, brands like Prada, Dinto, Tous les Jours, and others have terminated their contracts with the Queen of Tears actor.

