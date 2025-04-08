How to watch On Becoming a Guinea Fowl at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

The cinematic world received the spectacular black comedy drama film On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, which is now available to fans worldwide with its digital release. Written and directed by Zambian filmmaker Rungano Nyoni, the film premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The production houses of Element Pictures, A24, Fremantle, and BBC Film have announced the VOD release date for the movie to be April 8, 2025. It is expected to be available on all major platforms like Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu. However, an official confirmation is yet to come from the production team.

Directed by Rungano Nyoni, On Becoming a Guinea Fowl released in theatres in the United States on December 6, 2024. The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"On an empty road in the middle of the night, Shula stumbles across the body of her uncle. As the funeral unfolds, the cousins unveil the buried secrets of their Zambian family in a vibrant reckoning with the lies we tell ourselves."

How to watch On Becoming a Guinea Fowl at home?

For film fans who are eagerly awaiting their turn to watch On Becoming a Guinea Fowl from the comfort of their homes, Element Pictures and A24 have confirmed the digital release of the movie. While the date for the VOD release has been confirmed as April 8, 2025, there is no announcement regarding an SVOD release.

Thus, viewers will have to wait around for some more time to watch the movie on their streaming platforms.

There is no word regarding the platforms that have confirmed streaming rights. Fans may expect it to be available for rent or purchase on the following three platforms:

Apple TV+: Available at $9.99/month

Amazon Prime Video: Available at $6.99/month

Fandango at Home: Available at $6.99/month

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl has a runtime of one hour and 38 minutes.

What is On Becoming a Guinea Fowl about? Details explored

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl promises to be a film that lets viewers introspect on personal trauma. Set against the backdrop of rural Zambia, the plot follows the story of the character named Shula. Played by Susan Chardy, Shula returns home for a family funeral when she is faced with a troubling family secret.

The movie showcases how Shula uncovers a history of unspoken abuse and generational trauma. As Shula stumbles upon her uncle Fred's lifeless body on a deserted road in a dream sequence, her reaction to the situation speaks volumes about the hidden grievances.

The movie outlines the family's collective denial as they sift through the repressed truths about sexual abuse. The cousins in the family confront these painful revelations amidst an ongoing funeral in the house. The dynamics within a family are explored while the characters navigate through moral dilemmas.

The 2024 black comedy stars Susan Chardy, Elizabeth Chisela, Henry B.J. Phiri, Roy Chisha, and Blessings Bhamjee. It was released at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2024, and witnessed theatrical release on December 6, 2024. The movie has been developed by Element Pictures and Fremantle, while A24 and BBC Film has funded the production. It has been written and directed by Zambian-Welsh director, Rungano Nyoni.

Watch On Becoming a Guinea Fowl as it becomes available for rent or purchase starting April 8, 2025.

