How to watch the Oscar-nominated documentary Sugarcane (2024) at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more 

The Oscar-nominated documentary Sugarcane was directed by Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie and became available for digital purchase and rental on February 25, 2025. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20 2024 where it won the US Documentary Directing Award.

Ad

The film had a limited theatrical release on August 9 2024 at the Film Forum in Manhattan and TIFF Lightbox in Toronto. National Geographic Documentary Films later expanded its release across the U.S. and Canada. It started streaming on Hulu and Disney+ on December 10, 2024.

Now viewers can watch it on Apple TV Amazon Video and Fandango At Home. The documentary investigates the impact of Canada’s Indian residential school system on survivors and their families.

Ad

Trending

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

When and where to watch Sugarcane explored?

Ad

Sugarcane is available for home viewing through various platforms.

Streaming Platforms:

Disney+ and Hulu: The movie has been streaming on Disney+ and Hulu since December 10, 2024. These platforms offer the documentary as part of their subscription services. In India, the film is accessible through Disney+ Hotstar.

Digital Purchase or Rental:

Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Fandango At Home: As of February 25, 2025, The movie is available for digital purchase or rental on these platforms. Pricing may vary based on region and platform policies. For instance, on Amazon Video, the film is available for rent at $5.99 and for purchase at $14.99.

Ad

International Availability and Pricing:

United States: Subscribers can stream Sugarcane on Disney+ and Hulu. Digital rentals are approximately $5.99, with purchase options around $14.99.

India: The documentary is accessible on Disney+ Hotstar. Subscription plans for Disney+ Hotstar start at ₹299 per month.

Other Regions: Availability and pricing may vary. It's advisable to check local digital platforms or streaming services for specific details.

Please note that platform availability and pricing are subject to change. For the most current information, refer to the official websites of the respective streaming services or digital platforms.

Ad

Cast of Sugarcane explored

Ad

The movie shares personal stories and expert perspectives as it follows people who lived through these institutions. Co-director Julian Brave NoiseCat appears in the film as he uncovers his family's connection to St. Joseph’s Mission residential school. His father Ed Archie NoiseCat was born there and reflects on how the institution shaped his life.

Charlene Belleau, an investigator and survivor, provides testimony and research on the abuses. Chief Willie Sellars, of the Williams Lake First Nation, discusses community efforts for justice. Investigator and archaeologist Whitney Spearing contributes to the examination of unmarked graves.

Ad

The documentary also features survivors, community leaders, and public figures, including Justin Trudeau and Pope Francis, addressing the broader impact of the residential school system.

What is Suagrcane all about?

Ad

The official logline for the movie according to IMDb reads:

"An investigation into abuse and missing children at an Indian residential school sparks a reckoning on the nearby Sugarcane Reserve."

This is a documentary that explores the impact of Canada’s Indian residential school system on Indigenous communities, focusing on an investigation into abuse and unmarked graves at St. Joseph’s Mission. According to SugarcaneFilm, the documentary presents a deeply personal and historical account of survivors confronting long-suppressed truths while seeking justice and healing.

Ad

The film traces how, in 2021, the discovery of unmarked graves near a former Catholic-run residential school sparked a national conversation about the forced assimilation, separation, and abuse Indigenous children endured.

Kassie, a journalist and filmmaker, approached NoiseCat to document the Williams Lake First Nation’s investigation, unaware that it would intersect with his family’s past. As per SugarcaneFilm.com, NoiseCat’s personal story became integral to the film, capturing the resilience of those who endured these institutions.

Ad

Also read: Sugarcane soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the documentary film

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback