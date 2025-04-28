How to watch Sacramento (2024) at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

Sacramento (2024) is a comedy feature that world-premiered at the Tribeca Festival in June of 2024. It later opened in theatres across the United States on April 11, 2025.

For those who prefer to watch movies at home, Sacramento will be available on digital streaming and video-on-demand (VOD) starting on April 29, 2025.

Audiences will be able to access the film on leading digital platforms, including Apple, Amazon, and Fandango at Home. The platforms will offer options for both rental and purchase.

Digital release date and availability

Sacramento's digital release is scheduled for April 29, 2025, less than three weeks after the movie opened theatrically in the United States on April 11, 2025. The digital release makes it possible for people who did not catch the limited theatrical run to see the movie at their convenience.

The movie will be available on multiple popular VOD and digital platforms. These are:

Apple TV (iTunes): Consumers can rent or purchase the movie on the Apple TV app or iTunes store. The movie will be in HD and may also be available in 4K, depending on the platform.

Amazon Prime Video: The movie will be available for rent or purchase on Amazon's digital video platform. Viewers will usually have 30 days to begin watching and 48 hours to complete from the point of starting.

Fandango at Home: Formerly called Vudu, this service will also have Sacramento available for digital rental or buy. It's compatible with various devices such as smart TVs, streaming sticks, and gaming systems.

To watch the movie, customers must sign up on any of the above sites, search for the movie, and select the rent or buy option. Payment will be required, and costs may vary depending on the platform and location.

Sacramento (2024) is expected to cost around $5.99–$9.99 to rent and $14.99–$19.99 to purchase digitally on platforms like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Fandango at Home. Exact prices may vary slightly by platform and region.

Physical release and alternative viewing

Aside from digital streaming, there will also be a physical release for Sacramento. The DVD and Blu-ray will be released in June 2025. This is for viewers who want to own a copy or do not subscribe to digital streaming services.

The movie had a limited theatrical run in the United States beginning on April 11, 2025. It played in select theaters in key markets. For moviegoers who prefer seeing movies on the big screen, checking local listings on sites such as Fandango or Atom Tickets can assist in finding showtimes. However, availability after the digital release may be restricted.

Globally, it was shown at some film festivals, including the Sydney Underground Film Festival in Australia and the Stockholm International Film Festival in Sweden. But the digital release date provided is for the United States market.

What is Sacramento about?

Sacramento (2024) is a road comedy film about two estranged buddies, Ricky and Glenn, who take a spontaneous road trip from Los Angeles to Sacramento. Ricky, free-spirited and adventurous. Glenn, on the other hand, is domesticated and on the verge of becoming a father. Ricky persuades Glenn to come along on the trip in the guise of scattering his late father's ashes.

Since Ricky's tale is not true, he puts dirt into a canister instead of actual ashes. He uses the journey as an excuse to go back to Glenn and steer clear of dealing with his own demons.

Glenn is grappling with fears of impending fatherhood, job security, and his emotional well-being. His wife, Rosie, is eight months pregnant, and Glenn is under siege by the looming responsibilities. The road trip turns out to be a means for both men to confront their individual dilemmas: Ricky with confronting the reality, and Glenn by confronting change and manhood.

Along the way, the movie addresses issues of friendship, fatherhood, mental illness, and the impossibility of effective communication. The two characters must deal with past issues, but the movie provides no simplistic resolution. Rather, it depicts their continued struggles and the imperfect path of self-discovery and reunion.

Sacramento (2024) will be available to stream at home from April 29, 2025.

