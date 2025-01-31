How to watch Sing Sing (2024) at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more 

Sing Sing is a prison drama film directed by Greg Kwedar. It was based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Clint Bentley. The film premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival in the Special Presentations category.

The film is based on the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison. Its story centers on a group of incarcerated inmates who create theatrical shows. It will be available for streaming digitally on platforms such as Prime Video and Apple TV+ from Friday, January 31, 2025.

Sing Sing received praise from critics as well as audiences and has been nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Song. It stars Colman Domingo, Sean San José, and Paul Raci in prominent roles.

Trending

About Sing Sing's digital release

Fans who missed a chance to watch Greg Kwedar's emotional prison drama in the theatres can now watch it in the comfort of their homes, as the film is going to be released digitally on January 31, 2025.

The film was released in limited theatres across the United States on July 12, 2024, and was scheduled to get a wider release on August 2, 2024. However, the film did not get a wider release until January 17, 2025, when it was nominated for three Academy Awards. The re-release was part of the film's award season campaign before the main event.

However, now fans can enjoy the film on digital streaming via premium video on demand. It will be available for renting or purchase on platforms such as Prime Video, AppleTV, and Fandango at Home. Prime Video currently has an option to pre-order the film at $24.99. So it can be assumed that the cost of renting will be lesser as rental prices are typically $5 less than the purchase price.

About Sing Sing

The film is inspired by the Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at the Sing Sing Correctional Facility in New York. The true story follows Colman Domingo's John Divine G. Winfield, an inmate falsely incarcerated. He inspires other inmates to participate in the arts-in-prison program to find a purpose through performing arts.

The film is produced by Black Bear Pictures and Marfa Peach company and distributed by A24. Here's how the platform describes the plot:

"Divine G (Colman Domingo), imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn’t commit, finds purpose by acting in a theatre group with other incarcerated men. When a wary outsider joins the group, the men decide to stage their first original comedy, in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, starring an unforgettable ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors."

Who is in the cast of the film?

The film comprises actors like Coleman Domingo, Sean San Jose, and Paul Raci, as well as formerly incarcerated men who used to be a part of the correctional facility program the story depicts.

Below is the list of actors and the roles they play in the film:

Colman Domingo as John "Divine G" Whitfield

Clarence "Divine Eye" Maclin as himself

Sean San José as Mike Mike

Paul Raci as Brent Buell

David "Dap" Giraudy as himself

Patrick Griffin as himself

Jon-Adrian Velazquez as himself

Sean "Dino" Johnson as himself

Dario Pena as himself

Sharon Washington

Katherine Vockins

Reynaldo Gayle

Johnny Simmons

Cecily Lynn

Joanna Chan

Michael Capra

Brent Buell

Stay tuned for more news and updates about Sing Sing and other films and TV shows as the year unfolds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback