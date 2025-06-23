How to watch Thunderbolts* at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

The superhero film, Thunderbolts*, based on characters from Marvel Comics, is set to be released digitally on July 1, 2025. The film was directed by Jake Schreier from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo.

It enjoyed a successful theatrical run, grossing approximately $380 million worldwide, making it the seventh-highest-grossing movie of 2025 so far. Kevin Feige served as a producer for the project, which was also the final film of Phase Five of the MCU. The synopsis for the film, as per Marvel's website, reads:

Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Thunderbolts* digital release explored

The superhero film Thunderbolts* will be released digitally on July 1, 2025, on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home in the United States. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 6 minutes. As per filmratings.com, it was rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America for strong violence, language, thematic elements, and some suggestive and drug references.

The superhero film Thunderbolts* will also be released in 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 29, 2025. The film is available for pre-order on Amazon Prime for $29.99.

What is the film's trailer all about?

The trailer for the superhero film Thunderbolts* is available on the official Marvel YouTube channel. The trailer begins with Valentina speaking at a congressional hearing and stating that the Avengers won't be there to save them anymore. The clip also shows the audience glimpses of the Void's power.

The clip then cuts to a scene where Yelena, John Walker, Ghost, and Red Guardian are tied up. They are told by Bucky that they will have to help him stop a dangerous threat that can destroy their world. A scene featuring Yelena, a.k.a. the Black Widow, jumping off the 2nd-tallest building in the world, Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is also included in the trailer.

A montage of the antiheroes in action is shown in the clip before Valentina announces the team as the new Avengers to the press. The trailer fades out with a brief introduction to the important characters before a scene featuring Void in action is shown.

Cast and crew members for the film

Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, and Jake Schreier attend the New York Special Screening of THUNDERBOLTS hosted by The Cinema Society at iPic Theater on April 30, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty)

The superhero film Thunderbolts* was directed by Jake Schreier from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo. Brian Chapek, Louis D'Esposito, and Jason Tamez were the executive producers for the film. Andrew Droz Palermo served as director of photography, and Son Lux scored the music for the project.

The cast list for the film includes Florence Pugh as Yelena/Black Widow, Sebastian Stan as Bucky/Winter Soldier, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as Robert Reynolds/Void.

David Harbour as Alexei/Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava/Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Antonia/Taskmaster are a few of the other notable features.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the superhero film Thunderbolts* received a positive rating of 88% from the critics, based on 347 reviews so far.

