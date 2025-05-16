  • home icon
Hurry Up Tomorrow soundtrack: Every song featured in the musical thriller

By Ankita
Modified May 16, 2025 12:01 GMT
Lee and Abel in Hurry Up Tomorrow (Image via Instagram/@hurryuptomorrowmovie)
Hurry Up Tomorrow is a musical psychological thriller based on a script co-written by The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, director Trey Edward Shults, and Idol co-writer Reza Fahim. The film was released on May 16, 2025, but has not been received well by critics.

The movie follows a fictionalized version of Tesfaye, an insomniac musician having a tough time. The musician, named Abel, embarks on a journey through his own exhausted and fragmented mind, aided by his friend and manager Lee (Barry Keoghan) and a mysterious stranger named Anima (Jenna Ortega).

In January 2025, Tesfaye released the companion album Hurry Up Tomorrow. Tracks from the album accompany the movie's haunting imagery, with several songs—such as the title track—repeated throughout the movie, serving as major plot devices.

Complete list of songs in Hurry Up Tomorrow

Given below are the tracks used in the movie.

  • Hurry Up Tomorrow by The Weeknd
  • Negative Six by Threestripes
  • Wake Me Up by The Weeknd & Justice
  • Cry For Me by The Weeknd
  • Timeless by The Weeknd & Playboi Carti
  • Open Hearts by The Weeknd
  • Drive by The Weeknd
  • Blinding Lights by The Weeknd
  • Gasoline by The Weeknd
  • Without a Warning by The Weeknd

Blinding Lights and Gasoline are from the Weeknd's albums After Hours and Dawn FM, respectively. Released as a single in 2019, Blinding Lights is the most streamed song on Spotify, with over four billion streams.

In an interview with Fandango on April 24, 2025, The Weeknd said that the film actually came before the LP took shape.

"The film came first. The album didn’t exist. We were scoring and writing music to picture. The idea came from a real-life incident that had happened and I always saw it as a film. The film came first, then the music."
The Weeknd's real-life breakdown inspired Hurry Up Tomorrow

The Weeknd is one of the most well-known musicians, having collaborated with popular musicians such as Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Madonna, and Kendrick Lamar. Twenty-five of his songs surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

On September 3, 2022, during the final date of his 'After Hours Til Dawn' North American tour at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in front of 80,000 people, The Weeknd's voice betrayed him. His attempts to regain his voice were futile.

He then apologized to the audience, offered refunds, and promised to reschedule the show. Reflecting on the incident in an interview with Variety published on January 10, 2025, the singer said:

"I had to go out there and face it. And also, so they could see 'I can’t physically give you the show that you paid for.' When I watched the video later, the reaction actually wasn’t that bad. But in my head, all I heard was booing and screaming and hate and anger. That’s how defeated I felt."
In the interview, the musician revealed that when he went to his doctor, he said that his vocal cords were inflamed—something he had experienced before. The Weeknd realized that it was all in his head. He went to Trey Edward Shults with the idea to bring a dramatized version of this incident on screen, and they came up with this movie.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is in theaters now.

