"I can’t blame her" — Chris Pratt reveals wife Katherine Schwarzenegger has a "hall pass" for Usher

Ahead of Chris Pratt's latest The Garfield Movie, the actor gave an exclusive interview to Entertainment Tonight dated May 13, 2024. The actor joked about his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's love for Usher.

He told ET that his wife knows every word of Usher's songs and stated:

"I didn't even know that until we were doing a little road trip, and she started putting on Usher. And man, she knows every single word, so I guess Usher's her hall pass. I can't blame her."

During the 2024 Super Bowl, Chris Pratt posted a video of his spouse singing along and dancing to Usher's halftime show with the caption stating:

"When Usher sang "Don't leave your girl around me" was he talking to me?"

Chris Pratt talked about Arnold Schwarzenegger, his upcoming movie, and more in interview: Details explored

In his interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Passengers actor mentioned that he is blessed to be the voice of Garfield and Mario, as the characters have a global reach. He also said he loved the characters while growing up and that it's a blessing for him to bring his "spirit and voice" to the characters.

Talking about his role as Garfield's voice, Chris Pratt gave credit to director Mark Dindal for noticing the similarities between Garfield and Pratt's Parks and Recreation character, Andy Dwyer. It was the similarity between the two characters that helped Pratt understand what Garfield would sound like.

Since Pratt has become the voice of Garfield - the cat for The Garfield Movie, he told Entertainment Tonight that he is a nature lover and that his children Jack, Lyla, and Eloise are "well acquainted with all kinds of animals" crediting his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger for the same.

Sharing details of the animals in Arnold Schwarzenegger's residence, Chris Pratt stated:

"He's got a zoo in his house. He's got a pig, Shelly. He's got a donkey. He's got a mini horse, couple of dogs. The kids go there, and they just hand out cookies and feed the animals. It's pretty fun."

Talking about his bond with father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger, Pratt mentioned that they talk about everything and that Arnold has been teaching him chess. Pratt told Entertainment Tonight that Arnold has a rare insight into being famous and raising a well-adjusted family.

Chris Pratt also mentioned that his father-in-law has the "wisdom of experience" that only a handful of people in the world have, especially when it comes to relating to what Pratt goes through with his life.

"And so, it's just a godsend that he's my father-in-law."

In addition to Chriss Pratt praising Schwarzenegger, The Terminator actor recently praised Pratt in an episode of Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights, in April. Commenting on Pratt and his daughter Katherine's bond, Arnold Schwarzenegger mentioned:

"He's a fun guy to talk to. I'm really happy that my daughter has found him. And that he has found her … they found each other. Because they fit really well together and just look wonderful together. They're so in love with each other."

The Garfield Movie releases in the United States on May 24, 2024, and features A-listers like Snoop Dogg, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang, Hannah Waddingham, and others as the voices of characters in the movie.