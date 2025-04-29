"I command excellence from everybody around me"- When Jeremy Renner gave his bold take on staying silent about one's frustrations

After what was a life-altering accident, Jeremy Renner, one of the big stars of the Marvel Universe, is quite literally back on his feet and is continuing with his journey in the industry. The actor has been a part of many prominent movies and has also been quite recognized for his contributions to the television industry, most notably as the lead of Mayor of Kingstown.

The Modesto, California, native bravely faced the life-changing accident where he was almost crushed to death and came back very quickly. One of the reasons he could make a rather miraculous recovery and swift comeback was because of his determination and strong character.

Jeremy Renner has always been someone with great strength of character, something we have often seen from his previous interviews and public appearances. One such instance is during a 2016 interview with The Guardian, where the veteran actor opened up about his frustration during the first Avengers movie, where he spent a chunk of time being hypnotized by Loki. He said:

"That was my first chance getting to play the character and I wasn’t really getting to play him at all. ‘Hi, my name’s Clint – bzzzzzzzzz....It was frustrating. I don’t even know at that point how the guy walks and talks, ’cos he got turned into this other dude. Joss [Whedon] was really apologetic. He had an impossible task trying to fit all those characters into one movie. I’m glad I got to find the character next time around."

He further said how staying silent about any kind of frustration was not in his nature, and added:

"I command excellence from everybody around me. If you’re passive, nothing improves. It’s the squeaky wheel thing."

He further elaborated on this in the same interview.

"If you don’t talk about something, nothing changes, nothing gets done."- Jeremy Renner on the negatives of staying silent

Jeremy Renner is quite simply the kind of person and actor who gets things done. And in this particular 2016 interview, he made his feelings clear about what happens when one does not speak up- it frankly leads to nothing getting done.

Renner has been vocal about a lot of things, including his habit of never staying silent about things that bother him. Expanding on the "why" part of this, the Marvel star added:

"It’s the squeaky wheel thing. If you don’t talk about something, nothing changes, nothing gets done. ‘Oh hi, everything’s cool, I’m really happy with just being an extra here!’ Well, actually I’m not. Use me if you’re gonna use me. If not, recast me. It’s nothing specifically to do with Marvel or Mission: Impossible in particular, it’s how I feel in general."

Jeremy Renner concluded, adding:

"If you have a nice car and you don’t get it out of first gear, then what’s the point? You may as well just go get a Prius."

Jeremy Renner's drive and attitude have ensured that he crossed every hurdle on his path, becoming one of the most renowned and successful actors around and overcoming one huge, life-changing obstacle.

He is also soon set to appear in Wake Up Dead Man, which is currently in post-production.

