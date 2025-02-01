"I used to pray for times like these": Internet reacts to first look pictures from Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

The first look of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is out, and fans on social media have quickly shared their excitement for the film. It is set to arrive on Netflix in the fall of 2025. Directed and written by Rian Johnson, the film is the third installment in the Knives Out series, and follows Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022).

Daniel Craig reprises his role as Benoit Blanc, the renowned detective known for solving intricate cases. Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Thomas Haden Church, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, and Josh O'Connor are among the film's ensemble cast.

After Netflix released the first look of the film, featuring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc alongside Josh O’Connor, fans have expressed their anticipation. Many hope it will match or surpass its predecessors in terms of storytelling and intrigue. Social media discussions show enthusiasm, with many praising Johnson’s storytelling and Craig’s return. The unique casting choices and the mysterious first-look images have fueled curiosity.

"I used to pray for times like these. We eating good," one fan said.

The general sentiment is positive.

"Netflix gonna have the best movies/series this year," said one.

"Can't wait for this," another fan commented.

"I am more than a little excited," another said.

Netflix’s decision to release the film exclusively on its platform has sparked debate. While many are excited about the accessibility, some wish for a theatrical release.

"Why aren't we releasing this in theaters?" a user questioned.

"Deserves a proper theatrical release," another said.

Others focused on the plot and casting, speculating about the story.

"Wake up dead man: a knives out mystery? Interesting, looking forward to this!" said one.

"Whoa, two different actors as the same detective? This is gonna be interesting," said another.

All about Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery follows detective Benoit Blanc as he tackles a new and dangerous case. While plot details remain scarce, the teaser hints at a high-stakes mystery.

A coffin is prominently featured in the promotional material, suggesting a case tied to death and deception. Johnson has stated that this will be Blanc’s most challenging investigation yet.

The past films explored murder mysteries in quite different environments: one in a grand mansion and the other on an extravagant Greek island.

Cast of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

The film features a mix of returning and new cast members:

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc

Josh O’Connor as Jud Duplenticy

Josh Brolin as Father Frank, a priest

Mila Kunis as G. Scott, a police chief

Jeremy Renner

Glenn Close

Kerry Washington

Andrew Scott

Cailee Spaeny

Daryl McCormack

Thomas Haden Church

Development and production

Before Knives Out (2019) was even released, Rian Johnson had the next installments scheduled. Netflix paid more than $400 million to acquire the rights of two Knives Out sequels.

Inspired by Agatha Christie's writings, Johnson sought to have an original title for each installment. The project was filmed in London, with the production formally beginning in June 2024.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is the third installment to the Knives Out series. Fans can watch Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix.

