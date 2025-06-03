"I don't think that I was fully ready for it"- When Dakota Johnson made her feelings clear about Fifty Shades of Grey

Dakota Johnson has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood over the years and continues to act in many movies across the industry. However, many people would remember her from Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) and its subsequent sequels, where Dakota Johnson took on the role of Anastasia Steele, one of the boldest roles she has ever played.

Ad

The films weren't critically successful, but they were a sensation at the time. Before the movie came out, Fifty Shades was already one of the most popular novel trilogies. It was at least one of the books that everyone knew or spoke about. The movie also became one of these sensations despite receiving poor critical reviews.

In an interview with NPR back in 2023, Dakota Johnson addressed her character in Fifty Shades of Grey and admitted that she was not entirely ready for the role when she took it. When asked in this interview if she knew what she was getting into while taking the role, Dakota Johnson said:

Ad

Trending

"I don't think I had a full grasp of what it would do, and I don't think that I was fully ready for it."

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

She elaborated on this further in the same interview.

"I guess to an extent I understood that it would be popular"- Dakota Johnson addresses her role in Fifty Shades of Grey

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Dakota Johnson did brilliantly in the Fifty Shades franchise, it seems that she was not completely certain what she was getting into. She spoke about this in this same interview, where she admitted to not being completely ready for the role and then went on to elaborate further about the same.

Continuing on the topic, Dakota Johnson said:

"I mean - but I guess I understood on some level that it was going - I mean, the hope was that it would be a hit and that it would be good because, you know, I think that's what you want. You want your work to end up being good. It doesn't always. But I don't know."

Ad

She continued about this:

"I guess to an extent I understood that it would be popular because the books were so popular, and I think people were so speculative. They were so curious about what it would be like that that was a lot of where the drive to the cinema came from, I think. But, no, I don't think there's a way to be fully prepared for that."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Even though the films themselves weren't exceptional, they did give Johnson a huge boost in popularity. She got her big breakthrough in the film franchise and never looked back after this trilogy.

A year after the release of Fifty Shades of Grey, Johnson received a BAFTA Rising Star Award nomination. She went on to star in many other films, prominently dramas, like Black Mass (2015), Bigger Splash (2015), Bad Times at the El Royale (2018), Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022), and, more recently, Madame Web (2024).

Dakota Johnson also has several projects coming up, including Splitsville (2025), Materialists (2025), and Verity (2026). Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More