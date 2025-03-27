"I wasn’t really into comics"- When Letitia Wright made her feelings clear about her Marvel role

Letitia Wright is among the many big names announced as a part of Avengers: Doomsday's packed ensemble, which is also set to feature several X-Men characters from the 20th Century Fox films of the past. Letitia Wright, who took up the mantle of the Black Panther following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, is going to reprise her role as Shuri, T'Chala's sister and the new Black Panther.

But it may come as a surprise, seeing Letitia Wright's performance in past movies, that the actress was not even into comics when she started auditioning for the role. She revealed in a 2017 interview with The Interview Magazine how during the audition process she learned more about the character and eventually formed the strong bond that led her to give one of the finest performances of her career.

Discussing this, Letitia Wright said:

"I wasn’t really into comics, but I started to get more into it as I was auditioning. And then I realized Shuri, my character, has such a major arc in the comic books. To see a female character in that position is amazing. So I was like, “Where have I been all these years?” To be able to play that character has been such a blessing."

In this same session, she further discussed about Shuri and how the character could be a positive impact on the mindset of many.

"And that’s good for other people to see, especially for young people to see"- Letitia Wright on the character of Shuri

Shuri is indeed a standout character from the very beginning. Not only is she depicted as extremely smart, even comparable to the smartest we had seen in MCU, like Tony Stark and Bruce Banner, but she is also a brilliant warrior and headstrong young woman.

In Avengers: Infinity War, Shuri is even depicted as being smarter than everyone else when she figures out how to remove the infinity stone from Vision (Paul Bettany). Letitia Wright said that Shuri could be an inspiring character to a lot of young people, who could finally witness a young black girl from Africa who is so focused on technology and is also such a brave warrior.

Wright added on Shuri:

"She’s princess of Wakanda, but also she designs all of the new technology there. She has an innovative spirit and an innovative mind, and she wants to take Wakanda to a new place. Also, she has a great fashion sense, better than mine. She’s so vibrant; a beautiful spirit, but also so focused on what she does."

She continued:

"And that’s good for other people to see, especially for young people to see, because it’s like, “Look, there’s a young black girl who loves technology and she’s from Africa.” It’s something refreshing."

It is not wonder that Shuri ended up being one of the most beloved characters, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever being one of the few films to receive some critical acclaim after most Marvel films failed to make an impression after Avengers: Endgame.

We will see Letitia Wright play the role of Shuri soon again in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Stay tuned for more updates.

