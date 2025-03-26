"Never thought we'd see them together again"- Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen's return in Avengers: Doomsday sparks frenzy across X

Among the many exciting casting updates for Avengers: Doomsday, one that has generated a lot of spark on social media platforms is the return of Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, the veteran actors who played the original versions of Professor X and Magneto, respectively, in the X-Men franchise. Many other X-men characters, including Beast, Mystique, Cyclops, and Nightcrawler are also set to join the movie.

This comes after the gap between the MCU and the X-Men universe was bridged in Deadpool & Wolverine. There have also been several cameos leading up to this point, which included Patrick Stewart's appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But few had expected the original duo, who led the X-Men franchise, to turn up for Avengers: Doomsday.

This news has sparked excitement across social media platforms like X, with many users expressing their excitement about the prospect. User @imgoingtoduck summed up the emotion, saying:

"Never thought we'd see them together again, so excited"

Many other users said similar things.

"You know what.. I'm sold.. just take my money marvel 🔥"- another user wrote.

"Two of the best actors that Great Britain has ever produced! Will be great to see them on screen again together."- another user added.

"We prayed for times like this."- yet another X user added.

"I can't take this anymore! 👀🤯🤯 Relax, Kevin.The world's most epic cast."- another user added.

It seems that Marvel has finally won back the hype it once had with this casting announcement, and if things go right for the MCU, Avengers: Doomsday may finally be able to put a stop to the issues that Marvel has faced since its last big Avengers movie.

Avengers: Doomsday- Who were Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen in Marvel?

Though both Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart have never really been part of the MCU, per se, both actors were integral parts of the X-Men franchise, where each of them embodied one side of the Mutant war.

Ian McKellen played the iconic Magneto, the powerful mutant known for his disdain for humans. His powers included manipulating all forms of metal and he served as the primary antagonist in the original X-Men trilogy and beyond. The character was played by Michael Fassbender in several other X-Men films that were set before the events of the original trilogy.

Patrick Stewart played the role of Professor X, or Charles Xavier, the founder and leader of the X-Men. He is perhaps the strongest telepath in the world, allowing him to control and manipulate the minds of practically every human and mutant (except some, of course). James McAvoy played the role of a younger Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise.

With both Magneto and Professor X returning for Avengers: Doomsday, it is quite clear that they will have a big role to play. They will be joined by many fellow X-Men, which should make things far more interesting.

More updates about Avengers: Doomsday should arrive soon. Stay tuned.

