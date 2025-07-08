Ice Road: Vengeance: Full list of cast and characters

Ice Road: Vengeance is an action thriller film that was released in limited theaters in the United States on June 27, 2025. With a runtime of 133 minutes, the film is directed and written by Jonathan Hensleigh. It is produced by Shivani Rawat, David Tish, Eugene Musso, Bart Rosenblatt, Lee Nelson, and Al Corley.

Ad

Furthermore, David Buelow, Connor Flanagan, John Leonetti, Myles Nestel, Jonathan Dana, Lisa Wilson, and Julie Goldstein serve as the film's executive producers.

The official synopsis of Ice Road: Vengeance, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads,

"Big rig ice road driver Mike McCann (Liam Neeson) travels to Nepal to scatter his late brother's ashes on Mt. Everest. While on a packed tour bus traversing the deadly 12,000 ft. terrain of the infamous Road to the Sky, McCann and his mountain guide (Fan Bingbing) encounter a group of ruthless mercenaries and must fight to save not only themselves but the innocent passengers and a local village on the brink of destruction."

Ad

Trending

Liam Neeson leads the cast of Ice Road: Vengeance

1) Liam Neeson as Mike McCann

Liam Neeson as seen in Ice Road: Vengeance (Image via Instagram/@bingbing_fan)

In Ice Road: Vengeance, the protagonist, Mike McCann, visits Nepal to bury his brother Gurty's ashes at Mount Everest. However, his trip ends up becoming an action-packed adventure wherein he rescues the heir of a wealthy business family and saves a local village located at the Tibet-Nepal border.

Ad

Liam Neeson's most memorable role was playing Oskar Schindler in Steven Spielberg's Holocaust drama Schindler's List. His earnest performance received an Academy Award nomination for 'Best Actor' in 1994. He established himself as an action star with his role as the former CIA officer Bryan Mills in the Taken film series.

Liam Neeson played Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace and Ra's al Ghul in Batman Begins. He also voiced Aslan in The Chronicles of Narnia films (2005–2010). Other well-known movies include Love Actually, Kinsey, and Gangs of New York.

Ad

On TV, he appeared as Chief Constable Byers in Derry Girls and Jahavus Dorahl in The Orville.

2) Fan Bingbing as Dhani Yangchen

An image of Fan Bingbing from the 2025 film Ice Road: Vengeance (Image via Instagram/@bingbing_fan)

Dhani Yangchen is a trekking guide hired by Mike to help him scale Mount Everest. As a local, she plays an important role in Mike's rescue mission and develops romantic feelings for him in the process. Despite Mike's initial hesitation, the two end up together by the end of Ice Road: Vengeance.

Ad

Fan Bingbing is a popular Chinese actress whose breakout role was in the 1990s period drama, My Fair Princess. She has also starred in television shows like The Proud Twins, The Empress of China, and Eight Heroes.

Her film career took off in 2003 when she starred as Wu Yue in the superhit comedy drama film, Cell Phone. She went on to star in The Matrimony, Bodyguards and Assassins, Buddha Mountain, Double Xposure, One Night Surprise, and I Am Not Madame Bovary, among other films.

Ad

In 2014, Fan made her foray into Hollywood with the superhero film X-Men: Days of Future Past as the mutant Blink (Clarice Ferguson). She also appeared in the spy thriller The 355 in 2022, starring opposite Oscar winners Jessica Chastain and Penélope Cruz.

3) Bernard Curry as Professor Myers

Bernard Curry as seen in October 2019 (Image via Getty)

Professor Myers is a United States Department of State representative who teams up with Mike to save Vijay Rai from the antagonist, Rudra Yash, in Ice Road: Vengeance.

Ad

Bernard Curry is an Australian actor who has worked predominantly in Australian films and television shows. The 51-year-old star has appeared in films like The Dish, Bordering on Bad Behavior, A Boy Called Sailboat, and the horror anthology film Dark Place.

He made his television debut in 1993 in the thriller series Snowy as Michael Logan. He gained more recognition when he was cast as Luke Handley in the soap opera Neighbours in 1995. Curry also played Hugo Austin in another popular soap opera series, Home and Away from 2009 to 2011.

Ad

In Hollywood, he has had guest starring roles in shows like Pretty Little Liars, NCIS, Once Upon a Time, Ravenswood, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

4) Geoff Morrell as Spike

Geoff Morrell seen at the world premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in 2022 (Image via Getty)

In Ice Road: Vengeance, Spike is an Australian man working as a bus driver in Nepal. Mike and Dhani board his bus to visit Mount Everest and encounter Vijay as he enters the same bus to escape Yash's henchmen.

Ad

The Australian actor Geoff Morrell played Waldreg in the fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video. His film credits include the teen drama Blackrock, the biographical drama Oranges and Sunshine, the horror drama Rogue, and the romantic drama Oscar and Lucinda, starring Ralph Fiennes and Cate Blanchett.

From 2000 to 2003, he starred in the leading role of Col Dunkley in the comedy-drama series Grass Roots, which earned him the AFI Award for 'Best Actor' in 2000. His popularity grew when he played Sergeant Mark Jacobs in the police drama series Blue Heelers from 2004 to 2005. Geoff also starred in Australia's long-running soap opera Home and Away as Geoffrey King in 2011.

Ad

Supporting cast members of Ice Road: Vengeance

A still from the action thriller film Ice Road: Vengeance (Image via Instagram/@bingbing_fan)

Marcus Thomas as Gurty McCann

Grace O'Sullivan as Starr Myers

Saksham Sharma as Vijay Rai

Mahesh Jadu as Rudra Yash

Amelia Bishop as Jeet

Monish Anand as Captain Shankar

Shapoor Batliwalla as Ganesh Rai

Shivantha Wijesinha as Lieutenant Mangal

CJ. Bloomfield as Yug

Michala Banas as V.A. Psychiatrist

Sarah Fitzgerald as Female Protester

Kaden Hartcher as Banda

Salim Fayad as Jorgo

Seth Kannof as TSA Agent

Suvith as Taxi Driver #1 (as Suvith Ravichandra)

Benoy Varghese as Taxi Driver #2

Khisraw Jones-Shukoor as Taxi Driver #3

Glen Oliver as Ranger Captain

Kaivu Suvarna as Desk Clerk

Anna-Mai Hoek as V.A. Surgeon

Josh Jurlina as Elvis

Darcy Brown as Bennie

Jackson Hookway as X Game Crew #3

Jackson Rutherford as X Game Crew #4

Sunny S. Walia as Corrupt Nepali Policeman #1

Sahil Saluja as Corrupt Nepali Policeman #2

Luke Clayson as Paul

Eleanor Barkla as Tonya

Li Weng as Chinese Soldier

Katharine Innes as Starr's Mother

Jon Altringer as Tourist (uncredited)

Maya Arielle as Airport Passenger (uncredited)

Leah Baulch (uncredited)

Ira Chakraborty as Hotel Staff (uncredited)

Nina Nikolic as an Airport Passenger (uncredited)

Daisy Shah as Journalist (uncredited)

Rosie Traynor as Ranger Sam (uncredited)

Ad

Viewers can watch Ice Road: Vengeance via video on demand on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More