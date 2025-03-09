In The Lost Lands ending explained: What happens to Gray Alys?

In The Lost Lands is Paul W.S. Anderson’s adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy short story, blending elements of classic fantasy with a post-apocalyptic setting. The film follows Gray Alys, a rebellious witch living in the last major human city beneath a mountain, as she navigates a dangerous world filled with supernatural forces and political intrigue.

The story sets up a journey into the treacherous wilderness, known as the Lost Lands where Gray Alys is tasked with fulfilling a wish for the Queen, who craves the power to transform into a beast. As the story unfolds, long-held secrets, shifting allegiances, and the consequences of unchecked ambition come to the forefront.

At the heart of the film is Gray Alys, portrayed by Milla Jovovich, whose complex character is defined by her ability to manipulate fate through foresight and illusion. Alongside her is Boyce, played by Dave Bautista, a mysterious hunter whose role is integral to the unfolding plot, and was released on March 7, 2025.

However, in the end, Gray Alys manipulates events to neutralize Boyce's werewolf form, ultimately killing him and triggering a revolution that upends the Queen's power.

Exploring in detail the fate of Gray Alys in In The Lost Lands

All through the movie, Gray Alys can see the future and has some unique magic that lets her grant wishes. But these wishes often backfire. Her trip takes her from the City Under the Mountain to the dangerous Lost Lands. The Queen sends her there to grab a werewolf's power. But it turns out her mission is trickier than it seems.

Things get wild when they get to Skull River, a place in the Lost Lands known for a super strong werewolf. Turns out, Boyce, the hunter with Gray Alys, is the werewolf they're after. However, Alys knew all along and uses her powers to mess with him. She sneaks silver into his blood through his gunshot wound, which weakens his werewolf side.

It's a cold move, but it lets her take away his beastly stuff. Alys has to make a tough call: to make the Queen happy, she needs to kill or stop Boyce. This changes her character in a big way.

What happens to the Queen in In The Lost Lands?

The Queen of the Overlord is introduced as the high ruler of the City, whose request for transformative power is driven by her own ambition and desire for control. She wishes to become a beast, a symbol of raw power that she believes will secure her dominance over the people of the City in In The Lost Lands.

Her request sets the plot in motion, as Gray Alys is tasked with obtaining the werewolf’s power to grant this wish. However, the Queen’s motivations are gradually brought into question as the true cost of her desire becomes apparent. The revelation that Boyce is the werewolf, combined with Gray Alys’ actions at Skull River, exposes the inherent contradictions in the Queen’s quest for power.

Rather than obtaining the power she so desperately seeks, the Queen is met with the harsh reality of the price that must be paid.

Her reaction is one of heartbreak and disillusionment; it is revealed that her desire to become a beast was motivated by a personal longing to be with Boyce. Instead of achieving her goal, the Queen is left without the transformative power she craves, and her plans unravel as the consequences of Gray Alys’ intervention become clear.

What happens at the end of In The Lost Lands?

All that stuff about ambition and backstabbing? It all catches up to everyone at the end of In The Lost Lands. After that big fight at Skull River, Gray Alys takes down Boyce. She does it by getting rid of his werewolf skin, which is how she answers the Queen's request but ruins it, too.

With Boyce beaten and exposed, Gray Alys brings what's left of him to the Queen as proof. But instead of being happy and taking power, the Queen is bummed out. She realizes she only wanted what she couldn't have. It would have cost her a lot, anyway.

Gray Alys messes things up for everyone in the City Under the Mountain. She flips the system and shows how twisted the Queen is, which starts a riot with the regular folks. They see what she did and how bad their leaders are, so they fight back against the Church and the people in charge. So, Gray Alys starts this whole revolution just by dealing with her problems.

At the end of In The Lost Lands, Gray Alys is right back where she started. She messes with everything because she knows what is going to happen and isn't going to let fate win. Now the whole City is confused. She did what she had to do by facing Boyce and the Queen, but the ending isn't so clear.

What she did will change the City forever, meaning her choices will stick around. The movie wraps up being a warning about wanting too much and how wishes can go wrong.

In The Lost Lands is currently available to watch only in theatres.

