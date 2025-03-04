Where was In the Lost Lands filmed? All shooting locations explored

In the Lost Lands is an upcoming epic fantasy film set to release in cinemas on March 7, 2025. It is based on George R. R. Martin's eponymous short story from an anthology of fantasy stories, Amazons II. Martin is most widely known for penning the fantasy novel series, A Song of Ice and Fire, which was adapted in the hit HBO TV series, Game of Thrones.

Directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, In the Lost Lands follows a witch and a hunter as they journey into a mysterious and perilous realm to retrieve a coveted artifact for a queen.

The film showcases landscapes that fully immerse viewers in its fantastical world. According to a Variety story published on May 15, 2024, In the Lost Lands was filmed at Alvernia Studios, Poland.

Filming location for In the Lost Lands explored

A still from In the Lost Lands (Image via Instagram/@inthelostlands)

The fantasy film was originally reported to be getting Milla Jovovich on board in a Variety story published on February 2, 2015. At the time, it was also reported that Justin Chatwin (Shameless) will star in the role of the formidable hunter.

However, that role is now being played by Dave Bautista. Moreover, the outlet mentioned that the filming would take place in Germany.

Fast forward to a Variety story dated May 15, 2024, In the Lost Lands sound engineer Tarn Willers, who won an Oscar for his work on The Zone of Interest, opened up about the shooting location of the film in Poland. He said:

We shot ‘Lost Lands’ at Alvernia Studios. They came to Poland because Budapest was too busy, which is quite telling.

Poland has not traditionally been a hotspot for filmmakers, but that trend is changing. In recent years, films like The Zone of Interest, A Real Pain, and Treasure have been shot in the country and achieved significant success, putting Poland on the map as a rising filming destination.

Alvernia Studios, the filming location for Anderson's upcoming feature, is situated in Alvernia Municipality, Poland, just 18 kilometers (11 miles) west of Kraków Airport.

Founded in 2000 by broadcasting executive Stanisław Tyczyński, the studio is renowned for its expansive sound stages and advanced green screen technology, both of which played a crucial role in crafting the film’s immersive fantasy world.

Paul W. S. Anderson opened up about the filming of In the Lost Lands

There is no confirmed information about the filming of the movie at an outdoor location. According to a story by SFFGazette dated January 08, 2025, this is reportedly the first film to have been shot entirely using virtual production.

In the same story, director Paul W. S. Anderson is reported to have said:

I just did a movie [In the Lost Lands] that was entirely against a bluescreen. We built some sets, but everything was shot in the studio...we spent a year building all of the backgrounds before we shot any of the foregrounds. Which meant that the director of photography knew exactly where the sun was gonna be.

He continued:

If we're doing an exterior, and the sun is kinda low to the horizon, and the sun in the virtual world is ten degrees above the horizon, he will stick his light ten degrees above the studio floor. I think it's a different way of working, but I think visually it's very, very powerful. I think on a go-forward basis a lot of big studio movies will be embracing the same kind of methodology.

In a Variety story dated August 9, 2022, Anderson had revealed that filming would begin on November 14, 2022. Per a report dated January 9, 2025 from 4Filming.com, filming wrapped up in February 2023.

