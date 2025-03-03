7 best Cynthia Erivo movies and shows of all time

Cynthia Erivo is a British television and theatre actress and singer, a multi-award winner, and one of the few artists to have been nominated for an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony (EGOT).

She debuted in the West End's The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (2011) and later starred as Celie in The Color Purple on Broadway (2015–2017), earning a Tony, Grammy, and Daytime Emmy.

Erivo transitioned from theatre to film with Widows and Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) before earning an Oscar nomination for Harriet (2019), where she also won acclaim for the song Stand Up. She starred as Elphaba in Wicked (2024),

On television, she played Holly Gibney in The Outsider (2020) and Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha (2021), earning a Primetime Emmy nomination. She also released the album Ch. 1 Vs. 1 (2021).

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Widows, and 6 other Cynthia Erivo movies and shows of all time

1) Widows (2018)

The cast of Widows (Image via Apple TV+)

Widows is a neo-noir crime heist thriller film directed by Steve McQueen. The film is a remake of the identical name 1983 British television series.

The film follows the storyline of four women living in Chicago who decide to plan a $5 million heist to settle a debt with a crime lord after their husbands are killed while attempting an ill-fated robbery.

Widows stars Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, and Elizabeth Debicki, with Cynthia Erivo (in her film debut) and a supporting cast, including Colin Farrell, Daniel Kaluuya, and Liam Neeson.

Erivo takes center stage in her film debut, standing out in the star-studded cast of this heist movie.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Wicked (2024)

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in Wicked (Image via Apple TV+)

Wicked: Part I is a 2024 musical fantasy film directed by Jon M. Chu. It adapts the first act of the 2003 stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, which is based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel—a reimagining of The Wizard of Oz and its 1939 film adaptation.

Before Dorothy arrives in Oz, Elphaba befriends Galinda, who later becomes Glinda the Good. Cynthia Erivo portrays the gifted yet misunderstood Elphaba, alongside Ariana Grande as Galinda, with a star-studded supporting cast.

In 2025, she was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Academy Awards for her performance as Elphaba.

Erivo captivates as Elphaba, delivering powerful vocals and a fresh take on the beloved character in this highly anticipated musical.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

3) Harriet (2019)

Zackary Momoh and Cynthia in Harriet (Image via Alamy)

Harriet is an American biographical drama film of 2019 directed and written by Kasi Lemmons. The film features Cynthia Erivo as abolitionist Harriet Tubman, along with Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, and Janelle Monáe.

Harriet recounts the true story of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and her courageous journey to free others.

Convinced to lead enslaved individuals to freedom, she encounters capture and death, assisted by abolitionist William Still (Leslie Odom Jr.) and entrepreneur Marie Buchanon (Janelle Monáe).

Cynthia Erivo delivers an Oscar-nominated performance, bringing Tubman's courage to life.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix

4) Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)

The cast of Bad Times at the El Royale (Image via Apple TV+)

Bad Times at the El Royale is an American neo-noir thriller film released in 2018 directed, written, and produced by Drew Goddard. The film has an ensemble cast that includes Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Lewis Pullman, and Chris Hemsworth.

It is about six strangers and a solitary hotel clerk whose past lives intersect at the El Royale, a hotel on the California-Nevada border during the late 1960s.

As night falls, the hotel becomes a battleground where the guests must face their final chance for redemption. The film probes morality, religion, and redemption with the state line as a metaphor for good and evil.

As a desperate singer entangled in a web of danger and intrigue, Erivo charms with her performance and voice, rendering her character unforgettable.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Genius: Aretha (2021)

Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin (Image via Amazon)

Genius is a biographical anthology drama television series on National Geographic, which is produced by Noah Pink and Kenneth Biller. It dramatizes the life of very influential people in history, with the series having previously centered on Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso.

Season 3 pays tribute to Aretha Franklin, her life, legacy, trailblazing life, and cultural impact. Cynthia Erivo plays Franklin, from gospel child prodigy to iconic Queen of Soul, and chronicles her history.

Franklin's life and legacy as a civil rights icon are brought to life in the first ever authorized scripted drama of her life.

Tasked with portraying the legendary Aretha Franklin, Erivo proves her talent as both an actor and singer, delivering a powerful solo performance that honors the Queen of Soul.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) The Outsider (2020)

A still from series The Outsider (Image via Apple TV+)

The Outsider is an American crime drama, psychological thriller television series based on Stephen King's 2018 novel of the same name that was adapted for television by Richard Price.

Cynthia Erivo stars as Holly Gibney, a private detective of genius level with flawless memory and acute awareness, who is consulted to assist in the Maitland case.

She excels as Gibney, a genius but mysterious detective, adding mystery to this chilling Stephen King adaptation.

Where to watch: Prime Video, HBO Max

7) Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023)

Luther: The Fallen Sun, where Erivo plays Odette Raine (Image via Netflix)

Luther: The Fallen Sun is a 2023 crime thriller film and sequel to the Luther series, written by Neil Cross and directed by Jamie Payne. Idris Elba, who is also a producer, reprises his character as detective John Luther, joined by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis.

Luther is on the lookout for a serial killer and his complex crimes filled with money.

Cynthia Erivo portrays Odette Raine, the boss of the Serious and Serial Crime Unit (SSCU), who is charged with keeping track of both Luther and slippery Robey.

As Raine, Erivo delivers an intense performance in the critical pursuit, matching Idris Elba’s commanding presence.

Where to watch: Netflix

Apart from these titles, viewers can also watch out for Cynthia Erivo's performances in The Color Purple, Pinocchio, Chaos Walking, and Needle in a Timestack.

