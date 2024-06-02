"Indiana Jones meets Hallmark" — Andrew Walker talks about getting stung by bees while filming For Love and Honey

Andrew Walker, the Canadian actor and film producer, recently opened up about his experience filming the latest Hallmark channel movie For Love and Honey, and recalled an incident where he got stung by a bee.

On June 1, 2024, the 44-year-old appeared in an interview with People to talk about the new film that was shot on location in Malta. The story includes a beekeeper and an archeology professor who find a local mystery in a beehive. Walker described the movie, saying:

"It's unlike any Hallmark movie I've done. It's the closest thing to Indiana Jones meets a Hallmark movie. It's adventure all the way, fast-paced, we're on the road constantly, it's a treasure hunt. Also, then you add in the landscapes and the history."

Andrew said that at one point, three bees entered his bee suit and one of them stung him in the chin. The actor explained that he had been stung in the past and he was sporting a beard in the movie, that covered any welt.

Andrew Walker shares his encounter with 'feisty bees' while filming For Love and Honey

Andrew Walker began his career as a recurring lead on the series Student Bodies in 1996-1997. He has since appeared in 25 Hallmark movies, among others. His latest film from the network is For Love and Honey.

The movie follows local beekeeper Eva played by Margaret Clunie who uncovers an ancient fresco while rescuing a beehive. Archaeology professor Austen (Andrew Walker) believes it's the key to his research, and persuades her to help him on his quest across Malta.

On the first day of filming the movie, Walker, his wife Cassandra, Clunie, and some crew members went to an apiary. They met the woman who would be taking care of the hives and be the beekeeper on set.

The actor told People that the particular bees were "known to be feisty bees. They transplant these bees into different countries, especially Canada because they can withstand the cold. They're very, very frisky, very fiery little bees." He added,

"We all have our bee suits on, and they're showing us the honey and the bees and everything, and I decided I'm going to take my phone out of my suit and record this. I back up and turn my back, open up the zipper to my suit and of course, a bee flies into my suit. I'm not too worried—I've been stung in the past—but I was like okay, it's just one bee, I'll try to blow it out."

Andrew Walker then shared that he opened his suit wider to get the bee out by blowing but it resulted in two more bees flying into his suit. At that time, he had three bees buzzing around him, and he decided to inform the woman in charge of the beehive. The actor added,

"Now they're flying all over my head. They go into my hoodie and at this point I tell the beekeeper like, 'Hey, I got three bees in my suit.' We go down to the car where there are no bees and I take my suit off, and one bee is stuck in my hood and it stings me in the chin. From what I hear, people pay top dollar for these things these days. I really got my money's worth that day."

Andrew Walker joked that the bee stings were famous for a skincare routine. He launched his own skincare company called SkinMason, with Dr. Hussein Kanji in February 2024.

For Love and Honey was scheduled to premiere on Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. It is now streaming online on the platform.