Influencer Haley Kalil, aka Haylee Baylee, addresses viral rumor claiming she died

Haley Kalil, better known by her online alias Haylee Baylee, responded humorously to a viral rumor alleging her death. The 32-year-old influencer took to Instagram on May 25, 2025, to debunk the false claims with a series of satirical posts. Responding to the false rumor about her death, Haylee confirmed she was alive via Instagram videos, joking:

“I think I’m still alive.”

In one clip, a photo of her smiling face was overlaid with a Google Earth neighborhood view and a voiceover stating Haley Baylee was found dead, and the internet was in total shambles. Kalil cut to a confused selfie, quipping, "I mean, RIP, I guess?" and captioning the post, "wait wha-."

A second video mocked the rumor further, featuring a fake memorial with the text:

“Forever in our hearts. Haleyybaylee. August 6, 1992 – May 25, 2025 I guess. Cause of Death: maybe foul play idk yet.”

Set to Mariah Carey's One Sweet Day, she invited followers to a tongue-in-cheek "funeral service" with the note:

“I think I am still alive, so bring gifts.”

"This was news to me" — Haylee Baylee's playful take on fake death rumors

Haylee Baylee’s May 25 Instagram posts quickly went viral, blending her humor with a direct rebuttal to the false claims. The influencer, who rose to fame through comedic YouTube and TikTok content, leaned into the absurdity of the situation. Her mock memorial video included exaggerated details like a fictional death date and a sarcastic call for gifts.

“This was news to me” she wrote in the caption.

Kalil's career highlights add context to her playful response. In an interview with Us Weekly published on May 26, 2025, she recalled a pivotal moment when Jared Leto DM'd her after the 2023 Met Gala, where he dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat. She said she thought it was fake, noting Jared Leto's verified account convinced her otherwise.

“That’s when I knew this could actually be a career” she said.

Despite her online persona, Haylee Baylee emphasized her grounded nature.

“I promise I’m nice and not crazy all the time. My videos can be manic, but I can be calm. It’s just not as fun,” she joked.

Haley Kalil began pageantry at the age of 16, winning Miss Minnesota Teen USA 2009 and later Miss Minnesota USA 2014, placing top 20 nationally. In May 2024, her Met Gala TikTok video, where she wore a floral dress with doll-like makeup, lip-syncing "let them eat cake," went viral and brought her global attention.

Her aspiration to walk red carpets, once limited to applying (unsuccessfully) to be a college seat-filler, came full circle when she attended events like the Oscars and Grammys. She told Us Weekly it was a "pinch-me" moment for her to get invited to the prestigious award ceremonies.

The origin of the death rumor remains unclear, but Haylee Baylee's response managed to engage audiences through humor. Her posts drew supportive comments from fans, though no fellow influencers publicly addressed the hoax.

Haylee Baylee's latest update is a video with Daily Mail's clip captioned "TikToker breaks silence on fake death rumors," followed by a clip of her looking surprised and confused as she asks, "What is going on?".

With no further details on the source of the rumor, Haylee Baylee's response remains the definitive word on the matter.

About the author Anila Ghufran Covering all about Korean entertainment, food trends and pop culture at Sportskeeda, Anila Ghufran is an established writer with over 7+ years of experience in the field. Holding a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she discovered her passion for content creation during her studies.



Anila’s writing journey began at Elite Technologies, where she worked on a diverse range of content, including entertainment articles for IIFA, academic pieces for Unacademy, news contributions for the Economic Times, and medical content for Apollo Hospitals. She has also collaborated with brands like IKEA, and Tanishq, and served as an Editor at Pepper Content.



Specializing in K-Pop and K-Drama, Anila leverages her appreciation for these cultures to resonate with readers worldwide. Her admiration for artists like BTS, Agust D, and SEVENTEEN inspires her to bring similar authenticity into her own work. She believes reporting on K-culture feels like being part of a global fan club where one can cross borders without a passport.



Anila is committed to presenting meticulously researched topics by utilizing reliable sources and maintaining an objective stance through her work. When not crafting her next article, she can be found doodling, immersed in K-drama marathons, or doting on her beloved cats. Know More