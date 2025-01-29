Is Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story available for streaming? Watch options for the documentary film explored

Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story is not streaming on any platforms currently. The 2024 documentary by Bruce David Klein delves deep into the life and career of Liza Minnelli, bringing to light her artistic path and the life-changing relationships she experienced with the important individuals who accompanied her in that career.

It premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 12, 2024, but it is not available for streaming thus far. Those who want to see this documentary will have to wait for it to be screened in theaters or to be released on streaming sites later.

What is Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story about?

Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story is a documentary that celebrates Liza Minnelli's remarkable career and personal life. The film combines archival footage and interviews to illustrate Minnelli's journey as an artist. It captures her relationships with key figures such as her mother, Judy Garland, and choreographer Bob Fosse, offering insights into her development as a performer.

Minnelli at 94th Annual Academy Awards - Show - Source: Getty

The documentary runs about 104 minutes and has been received well in terms of the story and the emotional depth of the film. The movie is essentially a narrative based on Minnelli's Hollywood experiences, the struggle she faced with fame, and the challenges she was given to surpass personally.

It therefore sets out to present the full story of her life, going far beyond tabloid speculation and revealing the truth about the legendary performer. The documentary also features reflections from Minnelli herself, through which she shares a personal perspective on her life's journey.

Current availability and future viewing options

As of January 2025, Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story is not streaming on platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. There appear to be no current listings for the film on any UK streaming services or anywhere else.

Minnelli at 4th Annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York - Show - Source: Getty

According to Variety, Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story premiered theatrically on January 24, 2025, in New York City at IFC Center and will be released on January 31, 2025, at Laemmle’s Royal in Los Angeles and Town Center in Encino, California. This is a limited release before the documentary becomes available following a national rollout. The availability of streaming services is unknown at this time.

Documentaries typically appear on most services following the end of their theatrical runs. Fans of Minnelli and documentary enthusiasts should keep an eye out for announcements regarding digital releases or rentals as they may become available in the coming months.

Reception and critical acclaim

Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story has been receiving rave reviews since its premiere. As of late November 2024, it has a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating critical acclaim for the production quality and storytelling approach.

Liza Minnelli In Concert At L'Olympia - Source: Getty

Critics have praised its warm tone and entertaining style, which are well appreciated by viewers familiar with Minnelli's work. Kyle Smith of the Wall Street Journal called the film "disarmingly sweet and completely lovable," praising it as a successful documentary of Minnelli's triumphs, of which few seem more lovable.

Rex Reed of The Observer showered it with glowing praise, writing that the documentary "peels back the sequins to reveal the heartbreak, triumphs, and unrelenting resilience of an icon who's still standing—heels, hurdles and all," and awards it a perfect score of 4 out of 4.

Manohla Dargis of the New York Times wrote that the film is "inspiring" and "jaw-dropping" and that though it sometimes feels incomplete, it does a fine job of mixing archival footage with new interviews to tell the story of Minnelli.

James Kleinmann from The Queer Review called it "a lively, affectionate yet nuanced portrait of the icon, delighting in spending time with Minnelli through carefully curated archival footage."

Sheila O'Malley from RogerEbert.com wrote, "So affectionate, so light in style, just right for this subject, so heavy in some of its themes, but full of charm on the whole.

Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story releases on January 31, 2025.

