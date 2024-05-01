Is Madame Web releasing on Netflix? Details explored

Madame Web, the new enthralling Marvel movie from Sony, has created quite a buzz. and fans are already looking for the OTT platform to watch it.

Yes, Madame Web is releasing on Netflix. This is the third Marvel movie to be released on Netflix US, with the first one being Morbius and the second being the second Spider-Man Spider-Verse. This film will be available in the United States for 18 months, to stream on Netflix.

Madame Web will be available on Netflix US from May 14, 2024, on Netflix India some time in June, and in the United Kingdom and other countries likely later this year or next year.

What is Madame Web all about?

What is this movie all about and what are her superpowers?(Image by Sony Pictures Entertainment)

This is another movie set in the Spider verse, in which Dakota Johnson plays the role of Cassandra Web.

She was born in Salem and has a neurological condition called myasthenia gravis. Cassandra is a paramedic who develops psychic abilities, which lets her see the future in the spider verse or the spider world.

She uses her psychic powers to help people who have spider powers. Her abilities include clairvoyance, prescience, telepathy and astral projection. She's forced to revisit her past and has to save three interconnected women from Ezekiel Sims, who's trying to kill them.

Who is in the cast of Madame Web?

#1 Dakota Johnson as Madame Web

Dakota Johnson as Madame Web (Image by Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Seen in movies like 21 Jump Street (2012), Bad Times at the El Royale (2018), Fifty Shades Of Grey (2015), Fifty Shades Freed (2018), Fifty Shades Darker (2017), and many more films, she plays the role of Cassandra Web, the main character in this movie.

She's a clairvoyant and a psychic, who is a paramedic too, and assists people.

#2 Sydney Sweeney as Spiderwoman

This actress is well known for her appearances in shows like The White Lotus (2021), and The Handmaid's Tale (2017) and movies including Reality (2023), Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (2019), and many more.

In this movie, she plays the role of Spiderwoman or Julia Cornwall, who founded the order of the web. She got her superpowers after the original Madame Web was killed by Ana Kraven.

#3 Adam Scott as Ben Parker

Actor and comedian Adam Scott, who has been seen in multiple TV shows and movies and is also well known for his role as Ben Wyatt in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, plays the role of Ben Parker in this movie.

Ben Parker is Peter Parker’s infamous uncle.

#4 Isabela Merced as Spider Girl

Isabela Merced who played the role of CJ Martin on Nickelodeon and has also featured in movies like Instant Family (2018), Sweet Girl (2021), Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) and many more, plays the role of Anya Corazon in this movie. She was teased in the trailer, wearing her silver superhero suit.

Additional Cast

Sydney Sweeney as Julia Cornwall

Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel sims

Emma Roberts as Mary Parker

Celeste O’Connor as Mattie Franklin

Josh Drennen as Julia’s Dad

Mike Epps as O’Neil

Zosia Mamet as Amaria

Because of the 2021 deal between Netflix and Sony, Madame Web will be available on Netflix for 18 months. Get ready to watch it on Netflix, in case you have not seen it in the theatres yet.