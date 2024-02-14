In which universe is Madame Web set? Everything we know so far

Madame Web is set to be Sony's fourth installment in their series of Spider-Man spinoff films that don't include the popular character, and it will follow Cassandra Web as she battles an enemy from her past. With the film somehow tying into the Spider-Verse, there are a lot of things at play here.

It does look like Madame Web connects to Sony's larger cinematic universe of the Spider-Man spinoff films, but nothing from the promos have suggested that being the case so far.

On top of that, the actors and director have also said that the film takes place in a "standalone" universe, and if anything, it has just made things even more confusing.

S.J. Clarkson says Madame Web is in a "standalone world"

Originally, it looked like Madame Web was set to be connected to the previous Sony Spider-Man spinoff films like Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius. However, it looks like the film will be set in its own standalone universe and not be concerned with those other stories.

Director S.J. Clarkson revealed in an interview that Madame Web is set in a "standalone world", which gave her complete free reign. Talking to Entertainment Weekly, she had this to say:

“She’s definitely in a standalone world, I was able to just have free rein and let the movie be what it needed to be, as opposed to trying to force it into something else. That was a gift, in a way, to be able to take something and bring a fresh and I hope original take to it.”

However, this could also mean that the film is set in the same universe as those other movies, but doesn't directly connect to them in any and tells its own story. We will though only know when we watch Madame Web in theatres.

Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson as the titular character

Madame Web is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name who is a major supporting character in Spider-Man arcs. While the character is a mutant and blind with being hooked to a life support system in the comics, it looks like the film will be taking a different approach.

In the movie, Dakota Johnson stars as Cassandra Web and gains the power of clairvoyance after having a deadly encounter. Being able to look into the future, Web soon starts being chased by Ezekiel Sims, a man who shares a past with her and someone who wants her dead as well.

This leads her to three young women who share a connection with her and together, they must defeat Sims.

The film also stars Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon and Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin/Spider-Woman. Tahar Rahim also stars as Ezekiel Sims. Adam Scott and Emma Roberts are also rumored to be playing Ben and Mary Parker in the film.

With that cast, it certainly does look like that the film is somehow trying to fit into the grander Spider-Verse narrative but it remains to be seen how that will work. The film is set to release in theatres on February 14 and is directed by S.J. Clarkson.