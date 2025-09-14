Is Maggie Smith in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale? Details explored

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is the third and final film in the beloved franchise. Many fans have been wondering if Maggie Smith in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. The answer is no. Maggie Smith died in 2024, and her unforgettable character, Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess, passed away in the previous film Downton Abbey: A New Era.
Even though she is not physically present, Maggie Smith’s spirit fills the final chapter. The film carefully weaves in her presence through portraits, remembered lines, and moving flashback sequences. Director Simon Curtis explained in a USA Today interview published on September 13, 2025, that the last scene uses original footage from the TV series instead of AI technology, making the moment more authentic.
Maggie Smith’s absence and tribute in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
Maggie Smith’s character bowed out at the end of Downton Abbey: A New Era. She does not return in the new film. Instead, Lady Mary Talbot takes center stage. After her divorce from Henry Talbot, she faces scandal and blackmail from a suitor, played by Alessandro Nivola. Mary eventually steps into her grandmother Violet’s place as head of the Crawley household, continuing the family legacy.
The tributes to Violet Crawley are heartfelt. A grand portrait of her greets visitors in the main hall of Downton Abbey. In the final scene, Mary pauses before it, reflecting on all that Violet stood for. Violet’s iconic question,
“What is a weekend?”
is recalled in a conversation, keeping her wit alive. Robert and Cora also move into Violet’s former home, the Dower house.
One of the most powerful moments comes when Mary envisions a ballroom filled with memories. She sees her sister Sybil, her late husband Matthew, and Violet watching over her. Director Simon Curtis shared with USA Today on September 13, 2025, that these visions were made using real clips from the original series, inspired by a Christmas servant’s ball once shown on the show. The final dedication reads:
“In loving memory of Dame Maggie Smith, 1934–2024.”
Although Smith is not on screen, her co-stars felt her presence during filming. Elizabeth McGovern told Collider on September 9, 2025, that Smith is
“still very much in the atmosphere...everything she represents is there. She’s in every room, in every interaction.”
Michelle Dockery told Harper’s Bazaar on September 12, 2025, that performing Mary’s last scene beneath Violet’s portrait was
"a very emotional moment to play.”
Creator Julian Fellowes reflected in Deadline in September 2025 that Violet continues to guide the Crawleys,
“The fact that she’s dead is a detail. It’s her beliefs, her demands, and her sense of how the Crawleys should behave that live on.”
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale closes the Crawley family’s story while making sure Maggie Smith’s presence is never forgotten. Through portraits, echoes of her words, flashbacks, and a final tribute, the film reminds viewers that Violet Crawley’s influence — and Maggie Smith’s impact — will always be part of Downton Abbey.