Is On Swift Horses based on a true story? Explained

On Swift Horses is an American romantic drama film directed by Daniel Minahan, which was released in theatres on April 25, 2025. The movie follows the story of Muriel and Julius, who are on parallel journeys navigating their way through life.

Muriel and her husband Lee move to California in hopes of a fresh start, which is upended by the arrival of Lee's brother Julius. Julius then moves to Las Vegas and takes up a job at the Casino and begins a romantic relationship with his co-worker Henry. Muriel, on the other hand, starts gambling on horse races and begins to develop feelings for her neighbour Sandra.

On Swift Horses features Daisy Edgar-Jones as Muriel, Jacob Elordi as Julius, and Will Poulter as Lee, among other actors. The movie explored themes of identity and the illusion of the American Dream.

As for whether the movie is based on a real story, the answer is no, it is fictional. The movie is an adaptation of the popular novel written by Shannon Pufahl, who also serves as a screenwriter for the film.

Daniel Minahan on what inspired him to make On Swift Horses

Daniel Minahan and Daisy Edgar-Jones attend the Sony Pictures Classics "On Swift Horses" New York Screening (Image via Getty)

Daniel Minahan is a Peabody-winning writer, producer, and director who has worked on numerous big projects like Game of Thrones and Grey's Anatomy. In an interview with The Queer Review published on September 14, 2024, Minahan opened up about his experience making On Swift Horses.

He said that Pufahl's novel felt completely familiar and new to him at the same time.

“Shannon’s novel also seems to draw a lot on the history of queer literature. There are aspects that were giving me the feeling of Giovanni’s Room, The City and the Pillar, and The Price of Salt. It wasn’t an homage, it wasn’t a quotation, but there was just something about the feelings that were flowing in a really interesting way. Maybe that’s just the truth of the experience, but I was really excited by it.”

Minahan also opened up about the challenges in adapting the novel. He wanted to give each character an authentic voice while also containing elements of the impressionistic and internalized novel, which had a lot of memory in it.

"You go after your favorite scenes in a piece of literature when you’re adapting it, but you also go after the things that you think will really dramatize the characters’ desires, so that’s how we went about it," he explained.

Characters and cast of On Swift Horses

Director Daniel Minahan closely worked with his producing partner Peter Spears in the making of this film. Spears has previously worked on other well-known projects such as Call Me by Your Name and Bones and All.

Below is the full list of cast who appear in On Swift Horses:

Daisy Edgar-Jones as Muriel

Jacob Elordi as Julius

Will Poulter as Lee

Diego Calva as Henry

Sasha Calle as Sandra

Kat Cunning as Gail

Don Swayze as Terence

Chad Coe as Glen

John Lee Ames as Lewis

Eric Brenner as Park Goer #6

Patrick Burch as Cashier

Dani Deetté as Loretta

Jay Huguley as Sonny

Andrew Keenan-Bolger as Rosie

David Lovio as Dancer

Boone Platt as Roy

Ryan Shukis as Dancer

Syd Skidmore as Maureen

Nick Taylor as Gambler

Maxi Witrak as Beat Greaser

Richard Allan Jones as Custodian

On Swift Horses is available to watch in theatres.

