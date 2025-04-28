On Swift Horses ending explained: Do Julius and Henry reunite?

Directed by Daniel Minahan, On Swift Horses is a romantic drama film that was released on April 25, 2025. The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2024. The movie is based on the 2019 novel by Shannon Pufahl.

The movie features a star-studded cast, including Daisy Edgar-Jones as Muriel, Jacob Elordi as Julius, Will Poulter as Lee, Diego Calva as Henry, and Sasha Calle as Sandra, Muriel's neighbor and lover.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the film. Reader's discretion is advised.

On Swift Horses is a movie about secrets, deceit, and realizations. The story follows the newlyweds Muriel and her husband Lee, who have just moved from Kansas to California to start a new life. Soon, Lee's brother Julius is introduced to the story.

Lee wants the three of them to live together. However, Julius decides to move to Las Vegas and begins a romantic relationship with his co-worker, Henry. Muriel, on a parallel path, embarks on a secret life of her own. She gambles on racehorses and begins to develop feelings for her neighbor Sandra.

At the end of the movie, we see Julius riding off on his horse, presumably to reunite with Henry. Julius was a very rambunctious man who was always on the move. However, upon meeting Henry, he experienced comfort and stability for the first time.

Although we don't see the two of them reunite in the movie, we do know that Julius was willing to take a chance to find the love of his life.

What happens to Muriel at the end of On Swift Horses

Towards the end of On Swift Horses, Muriel is caught cheating with Sandra by Lee, which forces her to admit that she was never the right person for traditional family life. She takes Julius's advice and decides to keep the money she earned from gambling on horse races. She finds newfound freedom and returns to her mother's home in Kansas.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on April 26, 2025, Daisy Edgar-Jones opened up about her interpretation of the character. She believes that it was Sandra who helped her find independence.

"When she meets Sandra, it's so exciting. To see Sandra so comfortable and at home in herself, and for Sandra to give her the space to explore and fill into that side of herself is so beautiful," she explains.

She adds -

"It's something that's always been within, but something she's maybe not quite known how to word or put a label on. It's really through the people she meets that she starts to then be able to explore it."

Julius and Muriel's dynamic in On Swift Horses

On Swift Horses hints at a chemistry between Muriel and Julius. However, the two don't end up together. In an interview with Screen Rant on September 21, 2024, director Daniel Minahan opened up about his thoughts on the couple.

"I think, first and foremost, this is a movie about desire, and these two characters, Muriel and Julius, meet each other, and they're instantly attracted to each other. We don't know whether it's love, sexual attraction, affection. And as the film goes on, I think we start to realize that they really recognized each other," he explained.

The director goes on to explain the similar parallels between both characters.

"They're both outsiders, they're both watchers, and as we begin to get to know them better, we realize that they're both trying to find their true selves and exploring the queer underworld of Vegas and San Diego."

He further explains how the two of them change the direction of each other's lives through their affection.

"I think Muriel is in love with the idea of Julius' freedom. And I think Julius is in love with the idea of belonging somewhere, which is what Muriel has. So I think they really complement each other, and it's the kind of attraction and affection that I haven't seen dramatized before. That's what really attracted me to this novel and adapting this novel," he added.

On Swift Horses is currently playing in theatres.

