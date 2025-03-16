Is there a post-credit scene at the end of High Rollers? Explained

High Rollers is an action thriller film directed by Randall Emmett (known as Ives) based on a screenplay written by Chris Sivertson. It is a sequel to the film Cash Out, released on April 26, 2024. The film is produced by Joel Cohen and Randall Emmett. Moreover, Noel Ashman, Ryan Donnell Smith, Jas Mathur, and Rick Moore serve as executive producers.

High Rollers features Mason Goddard and his team attempting a high-stakes casino heist. It was released in select theaters on March 14, 2025. The film does not have a post-credit scene.

The official synopsis of High Rollers, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Master thief Mason (John Travolta) is living the criminal's dream: island-hopping with his crew and the love of his life, Decker (Gina Gershon), while floating on a sea of stolen cash. But his dream is shattered when his nemesis, the ruthless Salazar, kidnaps Decker and forces Mason and his crew to attempt a near-impossible casino heist in exchange for her return."

It continues:

"Hedged in by Salazar's equally ruthless rivals, and with the FBI on his tail, Mason gambles everything in pursuit of both the big score and the ultimate jackpot: Decker's life."

High Rollers does not have a post-credit scene

The film's official trailer was released on February 6, 2025. In addition to releasing in select theaters in the United States, High Rollers can also be purchased on-demand on Prime Video. John Travolta reunites with his Face/Off co-star Gina Gershon in the film. She replaces Kristin Davis, who played his love interest Amelia Decker in the first film.

The movie has a runtime of one hour and 40 minutes and does not feature a post-credit scene. Post-credit scenes usually indicate that a possible sequel is in the works, however, given its poor box office performance it's unlikely the film will be turned into a trilogy.

Moreover, High Rollers was done filming even before Cash Out hit select theaters in April 2024. The news was confirmed by the star Lukas Haas, who plays Travolta's younger brother, Shawn Goddard, in the film. Haas told MovieWeb on April 24, 2024, that the sequel film, then called Cash Out 2, was done with production days before the first film's release.

"We already made it. I'll tell you this... the experience of making them, and what I saw as we were making them — I think Cash Out 2 is going to be twice as fun and even better movie than the first one. I think I'm pretty confident that Cash Out 2 will be a step up," he said.

What is the story of High Rollers?

Mason Goddard (John Travolta) and his team are on the run following the bank heist from Cash Out. In the sequel film High Rollers, the bank teller Georgios Caras (Swen Temmel) joins the gang alongside Mason's dopey brother Shawn (Lukas Haas), Anton (rapper Quavo), and the rest.

During Georgios's beachside wedding to fellow member Link (Natali Yura), Amelia Decker gets kidnapped by Abel Salazar's (Danny Pardo) men. He forces Mason and his gang into another high-stakes heist that involves stealing valuable assets from the criminal Zade Black (Demián Castro).

Black owns the luxurious Scarlet Pearl Hotel and Casino in New Orleans. Mason and his team have to make their way to the heavily guarded penthouse sitting atop the casino, where the assets are stored in a safe. With the FBI on their trail and Salazar's men closing in, Mason's team leaves no stone unturned to pull off the heist and save Amelia's life.

