High Rollers: Full list of cast explored

The 2025 action thriller High Rollers is a direct sequel to 2024's Cash Out. Directed by Randall Emmett under the pseudonym Ives, the 2025 film was released in theaters across the US on March 14, 2025. High Rollers stars John Travolta as Mason Goddard and Gina Gershon as Amelia Decker, Goddard's partner.

The film follows Mason, a retired master thief, forced back into the criminal world after Decker is abducted by a powerful crime lord. To save her, Mason assembles his team for a high-risk heist inside a South American casino, navigating rival criminal organizations and law enforcement.

The movie introduces returning and new cast members, including Lukas Haas as Mason’s brother Shawn, rapper Quavo as Anton, Demián Castro as Zade, and Kelly Greyson as Bella. Other supporting roles feature Swen Temmel, Natali Yura, and Korrina Rico.

The main cast of High Rollers

John Travolta as Mason Goddard

Gina Gershon as Amelia Decker

Lukas Haas as Shawn Goddard

Demián Castro as Zade

John Travolta plays Mason Goddard, the lead character in High Rollers. A retired master thief, Mason previously executed a high-profile bank heist in Cash Out. Now living a quiet life with his crew and Amelia Decker, he is forced back into crime when a crime lord, Abel Salazar, kidnaps Amelia.

To rescue her, Mason must infiltrate a high-security South American casino and steal a valuable asset while dealing with rival criminals and law enforcement. His experience, strategic thinking, and ability to adapt under pressure make him central to the film’s high-stakes narrative.

Travolta, an actor with decades of experience, gained recognition for his performances in Saturday Night Fever, Grease, and Pulp Fiction. His career includes a range of roles spanning musicals, thrillers, and action films.

Over the years, Travolta has played diverse characters, from a disco dancer to a hitman, showcasing his ability to adapt across genres. His role in High Rollers continues his legacy in action and crime films.

Gina Gershon as Amelia Decker

Gina Gershon in "Poor Things" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Gina Gershon plays Amelia Decker in High Rollers, taking over the role from Kristin Davis. Amelia, a former law enforcement officer, is Mason Goddard’s partner and is central to the film’s plot. Her abduction by crime lord Abel Salazar forces Mason into one last high-risk heist.

While she is held captive for much of the movie, Amelia remains a strong and resourceful character, actively resisting her captors. Her presence is key to Mason’s motivations, and her ability to fight back adds depth to the storyline. Gershon’s portrayal of Amelia brings resilience to her, making her an integral part of High Rollers.

It is worth noting thata High Rollers brings John Travolta and Gina Gershon back together on screen after their previous collaboration in Face/Off (1997)

As per IMDb, Gershon, a seasoned actress, gained recognition with roles in Showgirls and Bound, where she established herself as a versatile performer. Born in Los Angeles, she studied drama at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and co-founded the Naked Angels theater company.

Her film career includes appearances in Pretty in Pink, Cocktail, and Face/Off. In addition to film, she has performed on Broadway, playing key roles in Cabaret and Boeing Boeing. With a career spanning multiple genres, Gershon continues to take on dynamic roles in film and theater.

Lukas Haas as Shawn Goddard

Lukas Haas returns as Shawn Goddard in High Rollers, reprising his role from Cash Out. As Mason’s younger brother, Shawn is a crucial part of the crew, bringing both ambition and impulsiveness to the team.

While Mason is methodical and strategic, Shawn’s unpredictable nature often adds tension to their operations. His loyalty to Mason and the thrill of the heist drive his decisions, making him a key figure in the high-stakes mission.

As per IMDb, Haas, born in West Hollywood in 1976, was discovered at a young age and gained recognition for his role in Witness (1985) alongside Harrison Ford. Over the years, he built a diverse acting career, appearing in Mars Attacks!, Brick, and Inception.

His performances have spanned dramas, thrillers, and independent films, working with directors like Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan. In addition to films, Haas has experience in theater, having performed alongside Robin Williams and Steve Martin in Waiting for Godot at Lincoln Center.

Demián Castro as Zade

Demián Castro portrays Zade, the owner of the high-security casino that Mason and his crew must infiltrate in High Rollers. As a secondary antagonist, Zade is deeply involved in the film’s conflict, controlling the casino’s security while maintaining ties to Salazar’s criminal operations.

His character introduces an unpredictable element, as his motivations are not entirely aligned with Salazar’s, creating additional tension for Mason’s team. Zade’s presence raises the stakes of the heist, forcing the crew to navigate his authority while executing their plan. His role adds complexity to the film, making the mission more treacherous for Mason and his team.

Castro, born in New York City, is of Puerto Rican descent with ancestry tracing to Spain and Peru. He has built a career in both acting and directing, appearing in projects like Lioness, S.W.A.T., and Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot. He has also had roles in television, including Law & Order.

Supporting cast and their characters

Rapper Quavo as Anton

Gene Alexander as Salazar's Guard

Charles Barber as Handsome Pool Guy

Bama Boy Buck as Armed Bodyguard

Joel Cohen as Vernon Richter

Leslee Emmett as Bank Teller

Jerome Evans as Zade's Bodyguard

Miller Garfinkel as Reuben

Derrick Goodman Jr. as Commando

Kelly Greyson as Bella

Wade Hammond as Casino Floor Manager

Danny Pardo as Abel Salazar

Quentin Ziare Perryman as FBI Agent

Natalie St. Peter as Tanya

Korrina Rico as Lucy

Daniel Louis Rivas as Chaz Antonelli

Jeff Sapp as Zade Black Guard

Joey Shear as Salazar Guard

Abigail Spear as Maria

Faith Stowers as Agent

Swen Temmel as Georgios Caras

Calvin Williams as Bodyguard

Ronnie Yelverton as Pit Boss

Natali Yura as Link

These supporting characters contribute to the action, drama, and tension throughout High Rollers, each playing a part in the heist and its consequences.

Production, direction, and plot details

Randall Emmett has directed High Rollers with a screenplay by Chris Sivertson. The film is a follow-up to Cash Out and brings back familiar faces while introducing new ones.

Cecil Chambers, Joel Cohen, and Randall Emmett produced it, with executive producers like Noel Ashman, Jas Mathur, Rick Moore, and Ryan Donnell Smith. Alejandro Lalinde took charge of cinematography, and Marc Fusco handled editing. Yagmur Kaplan composed the score to match the film’s intense action.

High Rollers's story follows Mason Goddard, played by John Travolta. He has walked away from his life of crime and now enjoys a quiet existence with his crew and Amelia Decker. That peace is shattered when crime lord Abel Salazar kidnaps Amelia and forces Mason into one last job.

The mission takes him to a high-security South American casino owned by Zade. Mason's crew must break in and steal a valuable asset while dodging rival criminals and law enforcement. The heist is full of double-crosses and unexpected dangers that test their loyalty and survival instincts.

Filming took place in multiple locations, including a real-life casino that added an extra layer of authenticity. High Rollers runs for 101 minutes and builds on the themes of loyalty and risk that defined Cash Out.

