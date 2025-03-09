Is there a post-credit scene at the end of In The Lost Lands?

In The Lost Lands is a 2025 dark fantasy film directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. The film is based on a short story by George R.R. Martin and follows a sorceress named Gray Alys, played by Milla Jovovich. She embarks on a dangerous journey to retrieve a magical power that can transform a person into a werewolf.

Dave Bautista's enigmatic hunter Boyce is accompanying her. With a $55 million production budget and most filming in Poland, the movie March 7, 2025 saw its theatrical release; international distributors brought it to other markets.

In The Lost Lands does not feature a post-credit scene. There are no mid-credit or end-credit scenes either. The movie presents a whole narrative devoid of a straight-forward sequel setup.

A post-credit scene was not required considering the nature of the narrative and its self-contained story.

The plot follows Gray Alys, a feared witch, who is sent to the Lost Lands by a queen desperate to find love and happiness. She searches for a magical ability enabling one to transform into a werewolf.

Her companion is talented hunter Boyce. They come upon dark creatures and strong foes as they negotiate a perilous world. The journey is perilous, and every wish granted by Gray Alys carries unforeseen consequences.

Many modern films include post-credit scenes to tease sequels or expand the universe. However, In The Lost Lands does not have one. This choice fits the attitude and narrative technique of the movie.

The film tells a stand-alone narrative with no loose ends.

The film is adapted from a short story by George R.R. Martin, which also has a conclusive ending. In The Lost Lands is a self-contained narrative unlike superhero films or franchises dependent on linked narratives. Including a post-credit scene would have not enhanced the story's value.

Another factor might be the genre of the movie. Post-credit scenes are not always relied upon, particularly in darker fantasy adventure films. Paul W. S. Anderson, the director, has past worked on films like Resident Evil and Monster Hunter where post-credit scenes allowed sequel setup.

The pattern is different in In The Lost Lands since there are no obvious sequel ideas.

Additionally, the film’s conclusion leaves little room for additional content. The journey of Gray Alys and Boyce is resolved within the runtime, making a post-credit scene unnecessary. Instead, the credits roll after the final moments.

The story follows Gray Alys, a powerful and feared sorceress, who is sent on a mission by a queen desperate for love. The queen wants a magical power that will transform her into a werewolf.

Gray Alys must retrieve this power from the Lost Lands, a dangerous and mysterious world.

Joining her is Boyce, a hunter who is both an ally and a warrior. Along their way across the Lost Lands, they encounter dangerous animals, merciless rivals, and the eerie character of the magical world.

The narrative looks at how wishes affect one's life and how wants sometimes have to be sacrificed.

The movie shows a post-apocalyptic world in which cunning and strength define survival. Grey Alys and Boyce are continuously tested by their surroundings and the hazards hiding in the Lost Lands as they advance.

The queen's ambition for power drives the events, but as the narrative progresses the actual cost of such power becomes clear.

