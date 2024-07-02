Is Ride Along 3 under production? Everything to know about

Ride Along 3 was planned as the third movie in the Ride Along series, starring Kevin Hart and Ice Cube. But there has been no official announcement about the film by the studios.

The Ride Along films, directed by Tim Story, are buddy cop action comedies. They follow Ben Barber, a high school security guard, who must prove himself to his girlfriend Angela's brother, police officer James Payton. During a ride-along, they become involved with gangsters and drug dealers.

Produced by Relativity Media, Cube Vision Productions, and Universal Pictures, Ride Along was released on January 17, 2014, while the second film, Ride Along 2, was released on January 15, 2016. Both films were commercially successful at the box office.

Trending

Despite the success of Ride Along 2, the third installment has not been able to go under production due to COVID-19 as well as writer's strike.

Covid and strikes hampered the plans for Ride Along 3

Ice Cube and Ken Jeong (Image via Facebook/Ride Along)

There has not been any official announcement from the studio or the producers about the film. However, both Ice Cube and director Tim Story have shown enthusiasm about making the sequel happen. Story said last year that he had been working on a script for Ride Along 3 for some time. He pointed out the difficulty of aligning the schedule of its two massively popular lead stars.

Kevin Hart's popularity has made him one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood. When asked about Ride Along 3 by a fan, Ice Cube took a dig at Hart and said—

"Kevin Hart, you know, he's hard to find, too. If you've got his number tell him to give me a call too, he don't call me no more. Wassup Kevin."

Ice Cube also said that the talks about Ride Along 3 were a while ago, but the plans for the film have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent writer's and actor's strike.

Ride Along 2 ending and possible future storylines

In Ride Along 2, Ben Barber (played by Kevin Hart), now a rookie police officer, teamed up again with his soon-to-be brother-in-law, Detective James Payton (played by Ice Cube), to investigate a drug ring in Miami. Their mission involved tracking down a powerful drug lord, Antonio Pope.

After a lot of mishaps and misadventures, the duo manages to get rid of the drug lord, as he gets shot down by Maya. The film ended on a sweet note with Ben and Angela getting married, and James making a speech about Ben.

The film's third part may pick up years after their marriage scene, and take the Bad Boys route, where Ben is a family man with a wife and children and James is a high-ranking officer. The buddy cop franchise films in Hollywood often become a globe-trotting spectacle in the latter parts of the series. Ben and James can also step foot out of America and catch bad guys in a foreign land with peculiar rules.

However, Tim Story has not revealed anything about the potential story of the film.

Till there is any announcement about Ride Along 3, fans can watch Ride Along and Ride Along 2 on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback