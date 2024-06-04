5 hilarious Kevin Hart movies of all time

Kevin Darnell Hart, commonly known as Kevin Hart, is well known for his comedy and humor. His journey started as a comedian and ended up with him appearing in big cinemas with his humorous performances. After winning a few stand-up comedy competitions, he got a chance to appear in a TV series named Undeclared in 2001.

Kevin Hart soon got into big-screen movies like Paper Soldiers, Scary Movie 3, and Soul Plan. Within a decade, Kevin has delivered several mega-hits like Jumanji, Ride Along, and Central Intelligence, combining humor with action and romance.

Apart from acting, he has had some stand-up specials, like I'm a Grown Little Man and What Now?, which solidified his spot as a true comedy legend. He has also launched some successful ventures, like Laugh Out Loud Network.

Five must-watch movies by Kevin Hart

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle is the first part of the Jumanji franchise and an adventure comedy. The film shows four high school students, Spencer, Fridge, Bethany, and Martha, playing a game of Jumanji. The viewers will see a lot of action with a blend of humor as the characters navigate to return a magical jewel of a statue that was cursed by the villain of the movie, Professor Van Pelt.

Kevin Hart plays Mouse Finbar, Fridge's avatar. Finbar is a zoologist and gun carrier who provides comedy with his small stature and lack of physical prowess, which contrasts with Fridge's athleticism in real life. Hart's performance provides wit and charm and showcases his comedic talent. Hart's chemistry with Dwayne Johnson adds to the entertainment value of the film.

Ride Along

Ride Along, directed by Tim Story, is a buddy cop comedy film starring Kevin Hart and Ice Cube. The movie follows Ben Barber (Kevin Hart), a security officer who wishes to marry his love Angela and get enrolled in a police academy to impress Angelas’s brother James. Ben goes on a 24-hour patrol with Detective James Payton (Ice Cube) following the same goal but unintentionally gets involved in James’ attempt to catch an arms dealer.

The character, played by Kevin, contrasts his nervous and inexperienced manner with Ice Cube's strong and serious detective attitude, providing a lot of the movie's humor. Hart's portrayal is characterized by his quick wit and physical humor, which adds to Ben's enjoyable and engaging metamorphosis from a naïve security guard to a confident and talented partner.

Central Intelligence

Central Intelligence is an action comedy directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. The film is about ex-high school buddies of which one is now a CIA agent and the other one who left his past and job behind, played by Dwayne Johnson and Kevin, respectively.

The movie plot revolves around Calvin Joyner, portrayed by Kevin Hart, who was a brilliant sportsman during high school and is now an ordinary and unhappy forensic accountant. He encounters Robbie Weirdicht (Dwayne Johnson), with whom he is seen working as a CIA agent. Both of them attempt to arrest a dangerous criminal who is peddling satellite codes.

Hart’s comedic timing and chemistry with Johnson drive much of the film’s humor and heart.

Kevin Hart in Central Intelligence (Image via Youtube / Warner Bros. Pictures)

Get Hard

Get Hard is the first movie directed by Ethan Cohen. It stars Will Ferrell as James King, a wealthy hedge fund manager who is framed for fraud. After being sentenced to 10 years, James takes the help of Darnell Lewis, played by Kevin Hart, to toughen him up for life in prison.

Kevin is portrayed as a car wash business owner. Despite having no actual experience of prison life, Darnell agrees to help James in exchange for $30,000. His equation with Ferrell creates a comedic contrast between James' naivety and Darnell's street-smart behavior.

Kevin Hart in Get Hard (Image via Youtube / Warner Bros. Pictures)

About Last Night

About Last Night is a romantic comedy directed by Steve Pink, starring Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy, Regina Hall, and Joy Bryant. The film is a remake of the 1986 movie, which was based on David Mamet's 1974 play S*xual Perversity in Chicago.

Kevin's Bernie is a charming and arrogant man who introduces Debbie to his friend Danny. Bernie and Joan's relationship provides much of the comedy relief in the movie. His relationship with Joan contrasts Danny and Debbie's more traditional romance, giving the movie additional nuance and humor.

The movies are available to stream on platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu. Fans can also purchase or rent them from digital stores such as Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and Vudu.