Is The History of Sound based on a true story? Details explored

The History of Sound does not rely on a real tale. The movie is based on two short stories authored by Ben Shattuck: The History of Sound and Origin Stories. Both tales are imaginary, yet they take place within the context of actual history. Since the movie portrays young men during World War I, the story can resonate with real-life experiences. However, there are no accounts of the characters or their adventure beyond Shattuck’s creativity.

Ad

The film is directed by Oliver Hermanus, while Shattuck adapts his own writing for the screen. Paul Mescal plays Lionel, Josh O’Connor portrays David, and Chris Cooper features as an older Lionel reflecting on his past.

The storyline tracks Lionel and David from their initial encounter as students in 1917. Upon David's return from his wartime service, the pair ventures through rural Maine in 1920 to gather folk songs.

Their recordings capture the voices of ordinary individuals, preserving memories that endure for a lifetime. The act of documenting songs illustrates actual history, yet the narrative of the characters stays imaginary.

Ad

Trending

What is The History of Sound based on?

Paul Mescal as Lionel and Josh O’Connor as David in The History of Sound, bonding over music at the piano. (Image via YouTube/MUBI)

The History of Sound is adapted from Shattuck’s Pushcart Prize–winning short story, later expanded into a 2024 collection. The film was developed by End Cue, with Hermanus directing and Shattuck writing the screenplay.

Ad

Filming began in 2024 in Massachusetts and New Jersey before moving to Tarquinia, Italy. These locations were chosen to reflect the feel of New England towns and rural communities after the war.

The synopsis follows Lionel and David, two young men whose connection begins in 1917. Their friendship quickly deepens into a romance, but is disrupted by the war. Afterward, they embark on a trip through Maine, recording songs on wax cylinders.

An older Lionel narrates these events, showing how a short period of love and discovery leaves a lifelong impact. It is a story about how music and memory can hold onto moments long after they pass.

Ad

The cast includes Paul Mescal, Josh O’Connor, Chris Cooper, Molly Price, Raphael Sbarge, Hadley Robinson, Emma Canning, Briana Middleton, and others. Through its characters, the film explores how love, loss, and music are intertwined in times of change.

The History of Sound premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2025, and was nominated for the Palme d’Or. It reached theaters in the United States on September 12, 2025, with Mubi handling North American distribution and Universal Pictures with Focus Features releasing it internationally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More