Is Where the Crawdads Sing based on a true story? Details explored

Where the Crawdads Sing is a 2022 American mystery drama film directed by Olivia Newman, adapted from the best-selling 2018 novel by Delia Owens. The movie stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya, a girl who grows up isolated in the North Carolina marshlands.

Ad

Kya's life narrative unfolds through her interactions with two men, Tate and Chase, and her battle with the severe criticisms of the surrounding society. Released in theaters on July 15, 2022, the film became a box office success, grossing $140 million worldwide on a $24 million budget. Several websites offer on-demand and streaming access to the film.

So, does Where the Crawdads Sing come from a true story? The story is not based on real events, so the answer is no. The novel's setting and characters, however, are inspired by Delia Owens' own life, particularly her work as an environmentalist in Africa.

Ad

Trending

The real-life inspiration behind the story of Where the Crawdads Sing

Ad

Delia Owens' time spent in Zambia, where she and her husband labored to save animals, serves as an incredible real-life source of motivation. Their efforts to combat poaching in 1996 were documented in an ABC special called Deadly Game: The Mark and Delia Owens Story.

The movie prompted Zambian government investigations into the death of a suspected poacher. Although not directly connected to the plot of Where the Crawdads Sing, this incident underscores the ethical dilemmas experienced by the characters in the story.

Ad

Also Read: What did Tate find out at the end of Where the Crawdads Sing? Explained

More about Where the Crawdads Sing

Ad

Set in the marshlands of North Carolina, Where the Crawdads Sing tells the tale of Kya, a young girl abandoned by her family. Kya, who lives alone from a very young age, comes to be known as the "Marsh Girl" in the nearby town of Barkley Cove. Ostracized by the townspeople, she develops into an independent woman with a strong bond to nature. The narrative shifts between Kya's childhood and her adult life, where she is accused of killing Chase Andrews, a local man.

Ad

Kya's family struggles to survive in 1953 under her abusive and alcoholic father. She is left alone with him after her mother and older siblings leave. Kya survives alone in the marshlands at the age of seven. Despite her physical and emotional struggles, she finds comfort in nature and her love for it.

As she grows, Kya develops a bond with Tate Walker, an older boy who teaches her how to read and write. Their shared love of nature brings them closer. However, Tate goes to college and breaks his promise to return to Kya, causing her heartbreak. Years later, Kya begins dating Chase Andrews, a well-known local man who promises her marriage but ultimately betrays her.

Ad

Read More: Who killed Chase in Where the Crawdads Sing? Real perpetrator revealed

Ad

The story becomes more complicated when Kya is charged with murder and Chase Andrews is discovered dead at the foot of a fire tower. Having long shunned Kya, the locals quickly condemn her. Although she has an alibi, Kya's reputation as the "Marsh Girl" makes her the main suspect.

Kya's trial is characterized by community bias and the lack of solid proof. Despite being the main suspect, Kya is acquitted of Chase's murder largely due to the absence of evidence and her attorney Tom Milton's strong defense. In a surprising turn of events, the reality of Chase's fate comes to light following Kya's acquittal, thereby complicating her character.

Ad

After the trial, Kya can continue with her life. She keeps writing and publishing books about nature that are based on her time in the marshes. Over time, Kya and Tate are reunited, and they spend their later years together. At the end of the story, Tate makes a significant discovery: he finds a hidden journal and learns the truth about Kya's role in Chase's death.

Read More: 10 movies and shows to watch on Netflix in May 2025

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on Where the Crawdads Sing and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More