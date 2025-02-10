Is WWE superstar Seth Rollins in Captain America: Brave New World? Explained

Captain America: Brave New World is set to open in theatres this week and it will see Anthony Mackie step into the role of Sam Wilson once again as he picks up the iconic shield this time around. Alongside that, fans will also be introduced to the character of Red Hulk as well who will be played by actor Harrison Ford and Giancarlo Esposito will be making his long-awaited MCU debut too.

While Captain America: Brave New World will feature many iconic stars in the film, at one point it was set to feature WWE superstar Seth Rollins as a part of the Serpent Society. However, the actor did recently confirm that he won't be starring in the film due to it going through many reshoots. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on YouTube in January 2025, the actor confirmed his role being cut.

“I wish it the best, but I am not a part of that film,” revealed Rollins.

“Truth be told, any answer I gave you would only be my opinion on it. The script went through a lot of rewrites and reshoots and so what I was there to do... Essentially my role got either repurposed or completely erased."

Rollins then continued to say that he hoped that it would be successful but did confirm that he wouldn't be in the film anymore.

"They know they’ve got a finished product that hopefully they’re happy with, and hopefully it’s successful. But it will be sans Seth Rollins.”

This wouldn't be the first time that someone from the Rollins household was cut out from a Marvel film as the wrestler's wife Becky Lynch, also a WWE superstar, had her role cut from Eternals as well.

Captain America: Brave New World director opens up about Seth Rollins being cut from the film

While an official reason as to why Seth Rollins won't be appearing in Captain America: Brave New World wasn't given, director Julius Onah did confirm that he was set to be a part of the Serpent Society from the comics. In an interview with Comicbook.com, Onah also praised Rollins as an actor and gave him his flowers as well, but noted that it ultimately didn't work out.

“You know, when you’re taking characters like Serpent Society from publishing, who, as you know, are individuals dressed up as snakes and have snake-adjacent powers, you’re always iterating and trying to figure out the version that totally works best in a movie like this," said Onah.

“I love Seth, Seth’s incredible. But as we were evolving and we knew we had an additional photography period, just one that we did early on in the process that’s planned.”

When does Captain America: Brave New World release in theatres?

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled to be released in theatres on February 14, 2025. The film will be the fourth entry in the Captain America franchise and the first to feature Sam Wilson as the titular character as well after the shield was passed down to him in Avengers: Endgame.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero Sam Wilson, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red."

The film stars Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Tim Blake Nelson, and more. For further updates on the film, stay tuned with us.

