Is Zendaya joining Shrek 5 cast? Explained

Shrek 5 is the fifth installment of the popular animated film franchise which is loosely based on the 1990 picture book by William Steig. The Shrek films are among the most successful animated film franchises and have millions of fans all over the world.

Ad

The film is directed by Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon from a screenplay by Michael McCullers. It is scheduled to be released theatrically across the United States on December 23, 2026. Zendaya has joined the voice cast of the film which also includes Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz.

Chris Meledandri and Gina Shay are the film's producers, while Universal and DreamWorks are the studios behind the creation of the Ogre and his ragtag group of friends.

Ad

Trending

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

Zendaya will play Shrek's daughter in Shrek 5

Ad

Universal Pictures released a cast announcement video of its upcoming animated feature on February 27, 2025. In addition to showcasing a brand-new art style for the animated DreamWorks franchise, the 27-second video, emphasized Shrek's ongoing popularity as an internet meme.

The video also confirmed that Zendaya has joined the voice cast of the film as Shrek's teenage daughter. Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy, and Mike Myers are all returning as their beloved characters from earlier films. The titular character is played by Mike Myers, while Murphy and Diaz will play the Donkey and Princess Fiona, respectively.

Ad

The video also featured two more Shrek staples, Pinocchio and Lord Farquaad's Magic Mirror, adding to the anticipation for the upcoming film that will mark the franchise's return after 16 years.

What is Shrek 5 about?

Ad

As of now, there is no official synopsis for the film or any kind of information about the plot. However, considering the history of the franchise, it can be anticipated that the film will continue from the last film and provide more of Shrek and his family's adventure in the fantastical world of Far Far Away. The franchise is also known for heartwarming moments, funny characters, and memorable humor.

Shrek's official Instagram handle shared an old Zendaya post from August 3, 2017, in which she shared her love for the franchise. In the post, she wrote,

Ad

"I watch Shrek too often in my adulthood."

Her addition to the franchise has increased the anticipation for the film as people shared their excitement about her casting on social media.

When will Shrek 5 released?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shrek 5 is scheduled to be released theatrically across the United States on Wednesday, December 23, 2025. Deadline earlier reported about the delay of the film's release, which was supposed to come out on July 1, 2025. However, that slot has been taken by Minions 3.

In an interview with Collider, Eddie Murphy, who voiced the fast-talking and hilarious Donkey character, talked about working on the sequel. He said,

“We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago. I did this, I recorded the first act, and we'll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up. Shrek is coming out, and Donkey's gonna have his own movie. We're gonna do Donkey as well. So we're gonna do a Shrek, and we're doing a Donkey [movie].”

Ad

Since the first Shrek movie came out more than 20 years ago, the franchise has produced three follow-ups and two Puss in Boots spin-offs. Together, the six films have grossed over $2 billion at the box office.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Shrek 5 and other such upcoming films, TV series, and documentaries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback