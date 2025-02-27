DreamWorks Animation's Shrek 5 is officially moving forward, with Zendaya joining the franchise as the voice of Shrek and Fiona's daughter, Felicia. Universal Pictures confirmed the casting in a February 27 announcement, along with a first-look teaser featuring returning stars Mike Myers (Shrek), Eddie Murphy (Donkey), and Cameron Diaz (Fiona).

The film is set to release in theaters on December 23, 2026, marking the first main-series Shrek installment since 2010's Shrek Forever After, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The teaser clip features Shrek, Donkey, and the magic mirror, with glimpses of various Snapchat filter-esque versions of Shrek, including one with a six-pack. Zendaya's character, Felicia, enters the scene, reacting with an unimpressed "Ew, dad." The magic mirror's voice introduces the returning cast before reacting in surprise to Zendaya's name, exclaiming, "Oh-ho, damn."

Zendaya, one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, has built a diverse filmography, ranging from drama (Euphoria) to action (Spider-Man, Dune) and now, animation. Her involvement in Shrek 5 has sparked mixed reactions online, with fans expressing excitement, amusement, and skepticism. A Reddit user wrote:

"She's got range."

Internet reacts to Zendaya being cast as Shrek's daughter in Shrek 5 (Image via Reddit/@40_Hands97)

"Haha love this for her, she is the biggest Shrek stan," another fan commented.

"Between Euphoria, The Odyssey, Spider-Man 4, Shrek 5, and potentially Dune, Zendaya is going to have an insane 2026," a user noted.

However, not all reactions were positive. Some fans speculated on how Zendaya's character would be portrayed. One user voiced concerns about the direction of the franchise.

"God d*mn, nothing against Zendaya, but Shrek becoming a dad really was the worst decision for his character," a user stated.

"Megan was more fitting," another user wrote.

"She will not be a good choice," a netizen tweeted.

Zendaya joins the cast of Shrek 5 as Shrek and Fiona's daughter

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Shrek franchise, which began in 2001, has grossed $2.9 billion globally. These earnings make it the second-highest-grossing animated film series of all time. Shrek 5 is directed by Walt Dohrn, Conrad Vernon, and Brad Ableson, with Chris Meledandri and Gina Shay as producers.

The upcoming projects for Zendaya span beyond Shrek 5 and include multiple other film and television appearances. The third season of Euphoria is currently being developed at HBO, with Zendaya scheduled to resume her role as Rue.

The actress will continue to portray Chani in Dune: Messiah after the success of Dune: Part Two. Zendaya confirmed her role in The Odyssey and announced her return as MJ in Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland.

Zendaya and Tom Holland, both 28, are now officially engaged. On January 10, 2025, Tom's father, Dominic Holland, disclosed through Patreon that the couple got engaged when Tom spent time planning and getting Zendaya's father's permission to buy her the ring. He shared, as reported by People on January 10,

"Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared," Dominic wrote. "He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear."

At the 2025 Golden Globes, Zendaya wore a diamond ring, which sparked rumors about her engagement with Tom Holland. The couple, who started dating in 2021, maintains a private relationship although occasionally spotted together in public.

