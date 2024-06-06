It Ends With Us: Everything we know so far

Bestselling author Colleen Hoover is entering Hollywood with her sensational hit It Ends With Us, which now has a film deal. With Blake Lively set to star as the protagonist Lily in the romantic drama, the cinematic adaptation of It Ends With Us is coming to theaters later this summer. It is a Sony Pictures film, directed by Justin Baldoni and will follow Lily, a woman who moves to a new city following college graduation.

Lily is dealing with a personal tragedy in the new city when she meets and falls in love with Ryle. Unfortunately, this newfound romance does not last long when her past comes back to haunt her.

When is It Ends with Us coming out?

Sony Pictures announced in early July 2023 that the film will come out on February 9, 2024. However, a month before its slated release, on January 2024, Sony postponed it to June 21.

In April 2024, the movie was postponed again and as of now, the final release date is August 9, 2024.

What is the plot of It Ends with Us?

Based on Colleen Hoover’s book by the same name, it follows the story of a Boston flower shop owner, Lily, who is recently out of college and struggling to deal with the death of her abusive father. She meets Ryle, a handsome doctor, and immediately sparks fly.

Although Ryle is not interested in genuine commitment, a relationship soon blooms between the two. But before long, his arrogance gives way to violence and Lily sees sides of Ryle, which remind her of her traumatic childhood and her parents' relationship.

The official synopsis of the movie from Sony Pictures reads:

IT ENDS WITH US, the first Colleen Hoover novel adapted for the big screen, tells the compelling story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship. When Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future.

Blake Lively commented on her character,

“Lily resonated with an enormous amount of people, as the success of the book made clear. Stepping into a character who’s had such a meaningful impact is an honor to take on. I loved Lily, and I hope that love is felt by those who care about her like I do, and also those who are getting to know her for the first time in this film.”

The first official trailer for It Ends With Us came out on May 18, 2024, and Taylor Swift's My Tears Ricochet has been used as the music.

The cast of It Ends with Us

Blake Lively plays the lead role of Lily Bloom in the upcoming romantic drama. Justin Baldoni joins her as Lily's primary love interest, Ryle and Brandon Sklenar, as Atlas Corrigan, Lily's ex.

Jenny Slate stars as Ryle’s sister Allysa, Hasan Minhaj as Marshall, Isabela Ferrer as a younger Lily, and Alex Neustaedter as a younger Atlas.

Will It Ends with Us be on Netflix

The movie is an exclusive theatrical release, but it will eventually be available to stream on Netflix after its theatrical and PVOD windows close. Even though it is a Sony movie, it will be available on Netflix, all thanks to the deal that was struck between the film's distributor, Sony Pictures, and Netflix, in early 2021.

Catch It Ends With Us in theaters on August 9, 2024.