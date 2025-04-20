Jack Black goes all out for the Lakers with courtside presence at NBA playoffs

Actor, comedian, and musician Jack Black, who recently appeared in a leading role in Warner Bros. Pictures' A Minecraft Movie, is making waves with his presence at the National Basketball Association playoffs.

On April 19, 2025, Black appeared courtside at the Crypto.com Arena for the Los Angeles Lakers versus the Minnesota Timberwolves match. Not only that, the NBA's official Facebook page also shared a video featuring him expressing his excitement about being there.

Holding a yellow seat cover in his hand, with Lakers written on it, Jack Black, when asked by an interviewer what he was doing there, stated:

"I have come to see the Lakers. It's been a long time. It's been a long time since I got the call to sit right there. That's my seat. Wohooo!!"

Jack Black and other public personalities who appeared during the April 19 NBA playoffs

Jack Black and Jeffrey Katzenberg at the 2025 NBA playoffs (Image via Getty)

As previously mentioned, Jack Black made a courtside appearance at the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 19, 2025, much to fans' excitement. He was there along with media proprietor and film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg, who formerly served as chairman of Walt Disney Studios.

Black spoke with interviewers and mentioned his excitement for being there. He also posed for pictures when approached by some of the players during the game.

Jack Black and Jeffrey Katzenberg were not the only celebrities to appear at Game 1 of the NBA playoffs. Other popular celebrities also embraced the game with their presence. Notable names among them, as per an article on USA Today dated April 20, 2025, include:

Comedian and television producer, Byron Allen, with his family

Football quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow

Actor, comedian, writer, and producer Will Ferrell, along with his actress and producer wife, Viveca Paulin

American rapper, Jadakiss

Former professional basketball player, Larry Johnson

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (Bo Chapman Nix)

New York Knicks basketball ambassador Patrick Ewing

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss with his actor, comedian, and stand-up host husband Jay Mohr.

Jack Black recently appeared in A Minecraft Movie

Jack Black's appearance at the NBA Playoffs on April 19, 2025, aligns closely with the release of his film, A Minecraft Movie.

The fantasy adventure comedy film came out in US theatres on April 4, 2025, and was based on the popular video game Minecraft, by Mojang Studios. Besides Black, the film's cast comprised Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, Jennifer Coolidge, and others.

With that being said, the official synopsis of the film from Warner Bros. Pictures, the movie's official producer and distributor, reads:

"Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett 'The Garbage Man' Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled... into the Overworld."

It continues:

"To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative."

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV shows and movies as 2025 progresses.

