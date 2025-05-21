Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, and others reportedly in talks to star in live-action Street Fighter

Street Fighter is coming back to the big screen with a live-action reboot from Legendary Pictures. The movie is based on Capcom's famous video game series.

Deadline exclusively reported on May 21, 2025, that a number of big names are in talks to join the cast of the movie. Roman Reigns, Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, and others are among those reportedly being considered, although no official casting confirmations have been made yet.

The plot and release date of the movie are still a secret, but Kitao Sakurai is confirmed to be in charge of it. He took over the helm from Danny and Michael Philippou, who were originally attached to the project back in 2023 after Legendary acquired the exclusive film and TV rights of the video game series' IP.

Capcom is confirmed to co-develop and co-produce the adaptation, strengthening its connection to the source material. However, the scriptwriter of the project has yet to be revealed.

The potential cast, which includes a number of stars, and the choice of director have already gotten fans and industry people talking. The movie may still be in the early stages of development, but the buzz is getting louder.

Andrew Koji, Roman Reigns, Jason Momoa, and others are reportedly in discussion for a live-action Street Fighter

As per Deadline's article, actors Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, and WWE superstar Roman Reigns are currently in talks for major roles in Legendary's upcoming Street Fighter film.

Jason Momoa, who recently starred in A Minecraft Movie, a massive hit approaching a $1 billion global box office collection, is reportedly being considered due to his proven ability to perform in high-action roles.

His stature, build, and screen presence make him an ideal candidate for many characters in the game. Momoa is also set to appear in projects like Chief of War, Dune: Messiah, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Leati Joseph Anoa'i, better known as Roman Reigns, is another famous name reportedly in talks for a role. He is known for his dominant WWE career and for appearing in action movies like Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. His experience with physical roles can make the fight scenes in Street Fighter more believable.

Andrew Koji is no stranger to martial arts-centric storytelling, with credits in Bullet Train, Snake Eyes, and the series Warrior. His background suggests he can be a great fit for a number of characters. Meanwhile, Noah Centineo is another name reportedly in talks for the cast. He is well known for his roles in The Recruit and Black Adam.

More about Street Fighter

In 1987, Capcom created the famous video game series Street Fighter. In the games, martial artists from all over the world fight each other in one-on-one matches, usually in tournaments set up by the evil M. Bison and his Shadaloo group. The series has sold more than 55 million copies worldwide.

Steven E. de Souza directed the first live-action Street Fighter movie, which came out in 1994 and starred Jean-Claude Van Damme. The movie did well at the box office, making almost $100 million around the world, although it received negative reviews from critics.

People all over the world got to know characters like Guile, Ryu, Ken, and Chun-Li through it. It still makes money for Capcom through media and licensing. With a renewed live-action adaptation in development, Legendary aims to bring the franchise back into pop culture.

