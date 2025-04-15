7 Jason Momoa movies and shows to watch if you loved him in A Minecraft Movie

Jason Momoa brought charm and comedic chops to his role as Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison in A Minecraft Movie, which made a huge splash at the box office. Momoa portrayed a video store owner and former video game champion with his memorable frilly pink jacket and larger-than-life personality.

Ad

Fans enjoyed Momoa's banter with Jack Black and the rest of the cast in this gamified entertainer. His popularity contributed to the movie's commercial success, even though it got mixed reviews about the character development and lack of storyline.

Fans who liked Jason Momoa's performance in A Minecraft Movie can check out some of his other popular performances!

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Khal Drogo, Aquaman, and other Jason Momoa characters fans will love:

1) Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Ad

Trending

Momoa as Khal Drogo (Image via YouTube/Game of Thrones)

Political conflict and realistic fantasy co-exist in this critically acclaimed drama about an epic battle for the Iron Throne. Jason Momoa plays Khal Drogo, a minor but integral character in the complicated world of Game of Thrones, filled with deceit, lies, and betrayal.

Ad

Momoa's Drogo is a Dothraki warlord, and his wedding to the Targaryen dynasty heir Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is a calculated political alliance. But, they form a bond filled with mutual respect and love. Drogo encourages Daenerys to step into her power, making Momoa's character a catalyst in her life as a ruler.

Khal Drogo's end comes swiftly in the show's multi-season storyline, but Momoa's character is a significant plot device.

Ad

Where to watch: Max

2) Aquaman (2018)

Momoa as Aquaman (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry, a half-human. He has a special ability to interact with sea creatures because his mother is Atlanna, Queen of Atlantis. When her past catches up to him, he must descend into the underwater world of Atlantis and claim his rightful position on the throne against his evil half-brother Prince Orm.

Ad

Momoa brought this beloved DC Comics superhero to life, and while the movie received mixed reviews, his performance was lauded for its mix of wit and stoic heroism. A sequel named Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was released in 2023.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Fast X (2023)

Momoa as Reyes (Image via YouTube/The Fast Saga)

Fast X is the eleventh installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. In this action-thriller, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) faces Jason Momoa's Dante Reyes, the son of a drug lord whom Dom killed in the past.

Ad

Momoa portrays Reyes with flair, as the antagonist seeking revenge in all his manic glory. His over-the-top performance stood out as memorable even though the movie received mixed reviews.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4) Baywatch: Hawaii (1999-2001)

Momoa as Loane (Image via YouTube/Baywatch)

Baywatch: Hawaii follows lifeguards on the Hawaiian coast. The show is known for its dramatic storylines about their everyday adventures to keep the beach safe while dealing with personal problems. Momoa plays Jason Loane, a young (and extremely fit) lifeguard with a laid-back personality.

Ad

The role is considered Jason Momoa's breakout performance and put him on the map.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5) Dune (2021)

A still from Dune (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) of the noble House Atreides must lead and win the war for Arrakis. This inhabitable desert land contains a key resource named Melange (or "The Spice") that controls humankind's life and space travel. Jason Momoa plays Duncan Idaho, Paul's mentor and an expert swordsman. He is immensely loyal to the House Atreides.

Ad

Fans enjoyed the originality Momoa brought to this role and his easy screen presence added to the movie's excitement. But, his role received mixed reviews from fans of the book.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) Frontier (2016-2018)

Momoa as Harp (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

This historical fiction about the North American fur trade in 18th Century Canada stars Jason Momoa as Declan Harp. This half-Irish, half-Cree outlaw wants a share in the lucrative business. He goes up against anyone, including the Hudson's Bay Company, to get what he wants.

Ad

Fans of Momoa's affinity for action will enjoy his role as Harp in the show's three-season run.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Sweet Girl (2021)

A still from Sweet Girl (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

When a happy family is torn apart by a big pharmaceutical company's greed, a father-daughter duo seeks revenge against the company's CEO. Jason Momoa plays the grief-stricken Ray Cooper, a survival expert and dad to Rachel Cooper.

Ad

This action-thriller is perfect for fans of Momoa's classic ruggedness. His portrayal of a loving family man is relatable and enjoyable.

Where to watch:

Catch Momoa's A Minecraft Movie in theaters near you!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More