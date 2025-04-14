Is A Minecraft Movie 2 happening? Renewal status explored

A Minecraft Movie 2 appears to be on the horizon following the overwhelming success of its predecessor. According to a CBR.com report dated April 12, 2025, Warner Bros. executives confirmed that plans for a sequel are “imminent,” citing the film’s global performance as a key driver.

"Imminently. The ink might not be dry on the deals yet, but imminently."

The first movie grossed over $550 million worldwide within two weeks, as reported by CNA Lifestyle on April 14, 2025, making it the highest-grossing Hollywood release of the year.

Director Jared Hess, in the same Deadline.com interview, expressed his enthusiasm about returning for a sequel, noting that there were several untapped elements in the original that could be explored in future installments. The post-credits sequence hinted at the arrival of Alex, a core default character from the Minecraft game, voiced by Kate McKinnon.

As per the Comic Book Reviews report dated April 12, 2025, Warner Bros. has already covered its investment costs, positioning A Minecraft Movie 2 as a commercially viable follow-up that could expand on its creative foundation.

Jared Hess says A Minecraft Movie 2 makes more sense than a Napoleon Dynamite sequel

Director Jared Hess, who rose to prominence with Napoleon Dynamite, has acknowledged that A Minecraft Movie 2 is a more natural follow-up than revisiting his 2004 cult hit. In an interview with the Deadline.com report dated April 7, 2025.

Hess explained,

“There were just other things that I wanted to do, and what doesn’t feel natural as an artist, I don’t think you should do it.”

He emphasized that while he and his wife Jerusha deeply love the characters of Napoleon Dynamite, a sequel would only happen if justified by the story.

In contrast, the vast and continuously evolving world of Minecraft offers much more room to explore creatively.

According to the CNA Lifestyle report dated April 14, 2025, the film has already grossed over $550 million worldwide in just two weeks, making it the top-earning Hollywood release of the year.

Despite mixed critical reviews, audiences responded enthusiastically. Comic Book Reviews reported on April 12, 2025, that the film earned an 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Warner Bros. has not only recouped its $150 million investment but also turned a profit, prompting swift discussions about a sequel.

Teased sequel and introduction of Alex

As per an Entertainment Weekly report dated April 9, 2025, the post-credit scene shows Jack Black’s character Steve returning to his Earth home and being greeted by a new occupant, Alex, voiced by Kate McKinnon. When Alex asked,

“Is this about that chest in the attic?”

It hints at a larger mystery and a potential new storyline that could unfold in A Minecraft Movie 2.

Alex is not just a random character; she is one of the default playable avatars in the Minecraft video game, similar in status to Steve.

According to a comicbook.com report dated April 13, 2025, her inclusion mirrors the franchise-building strategies of other video game adaptations like Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which introduced Tails.

The report also speculates that future entries may introduce additional characters from the game’s growing library of avatars, but likely in small increments to preserve narrative focus.

Hess confirmed plans to include Alex in future films.

“The character we teased is Alex, the other massively critical character in Minecraft. It’s Steve (Black) and Alex, and so that’s the one that we will be bringing to the table without a doubt,” he told Deadline.

Fan response and box office impact

Beyond storyline development, the film’s cultural impact has been significant. As noted by The Guardian on April 8, 2025, the film triggered enthusiastic audience participation, particularly among younger viewers.

The inclusion of game-specific lore like the Chicken Jockey sparked viral TikTok trends, with viewers capturing crowd reactions in theatres. Hess believes the universal appeal of the game helped drive this success.

“There was an immense audience that was so passionate about the game and for whom Minecraft was such a key part of their childhood,” he told Deadline.com.

He further emphasized the absurdity and creativity of the game world as crucial to the film’s storytelling approach.

What lies ahead for A Minecraft Movie 2

Looking ahead, A Minecraft Movie 2 is expected to revisit the Overworld and possibly expand into realms like the End, featuring characters such as the Ender Dragon.

Director Jared Hess noted in the Deadline interview that there was still a lot they wanted to explore. He stated,

“there were so many things that we didn’t tap into that we wanted to.”

He called the upcoming sequel “so much fun” while discussing his excitement for returning to the Minecraft world.

Given its box office success and fan enthusiasm, Warner Bros. has nearly confirmed A Minecraft Movie 2 is in the works.

With a dedicated fanbase, a rich source universe, and enthusiastic creators behind it, A Minecraft Movie 2 seems not only likely but inevitable.

