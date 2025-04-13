Who created Lava Chicken song in A Minecraft Movie? Details explored

A Minecraft Movie has delivered more than just pixelated adventure and blockbuster visuals, it’s also served up a surprise musical hit that’s dominating online conversations. Steve's Lava Chicken, a brief, humorous tune sung by Jack Black, has become a breakout cultural phenomenon. Amid a film filled with high-stakes action and emotional moments, this quirky song stands out for its absurdity, energy, and impeccable comedic timing.

From X memes to TikTok remixes, A Minecraft Movie enthusiasts can't get enough of the offbeat song that splices in-game reasoning with Jack Black's typical rock opera flair. But just who made this song, and how did the humorous scene come to be transformed into one of the most debated aspects of the entire film?

The Lava Chicken song in A Minecraft Movie was co-written by Jack Black and director Jared Hess, with production by John Spiker.

Exploring in detail the person behind A Minecraft Movie's Lava Chicken song

The chart-topper was written by Jack Black, the voice of Minecraft legend Steve, and film director Jared Hess, known for Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre. Production was provided by John Spiker, one of Black's longtime musical collaborators who has also produced various Tenacious D material.

The three musicians together created a tune that is both chaotic and catchy, combining Minecraft's sandbox bizarreness with a rock theatrical performance.

From interviews, the crew wanted to introduce a musical break that would not only be entertaining but also something that would have a realistic touch to the unorthodox Minecraft world. The result was Steve's Lava Chicken, a song that runs for less than a minute on screen but has already gained a disproportionately massive online presence.

What is A Minecraft Movie's Lava Chicken song about?

In A Minecraft Movie, Steve played with abandon and ingenuity by Black, who made up an original recipe called lava chicken. The imaginary ingredients? One bucket of lava and one chicken. The food is crispy and juicy with super spicy levels that would supposedly melt your taste buds.

It's absurd, creative, and just right for a reality where anything goes with a few blocks and imagination.

The song kicks off when Steve opens his lava chicken shop, launching into a high-energy performance with lines like:

“La-la-la-lava ch-ch-ch-chicken,”

“Steve’s Lava Chicken, yeah, it’s tasty as hell,”

“Ooh, mamacita, now you’re ringing the bell,”

“Crispy and juicy, now you’re having a snack,”

“Ooh, super spicy, it’s a lava attack!”

It's these over-the-top lyrics, combined with Black's frantic delivery and driving rock beat, that have made the song a social media sensation.

Since the release of A Minecraft Movie, Steve's Lava Chicken has been one of the most searched movie songs on sites such as Genius and Shazam. Fancams of the scene have gone viral, TikTok influencers have applied the audio to parodies of food and videos about pets, and fans have even tried to make real-life versions of the meal.

What is A Minecraft Movie about?

It is a 2025 American fantasy-adventure comedy film based on Mojang Studios' hugely popular sandbox video game. Directed by Jared Hess and starring Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Jack Black, the movie revolves around a band of misfits who are unwittingly sucked into the world of Minecraft via a magical portal.

Once there, they have to join forces with the legendary Steve to prevent the evil piglin overlord Malgosha from utilizing the Orb of Dominance to conquer the Overworld.

The film blends live-action sequences with CGI-crafted blocky environments, staying true to the visual language of the original game. Critics were divided on the film’s narrative and tone, but performances, especially Jack Black’s, received widespread praise.

Despite mixed reviews, it has become a major commercial success, grossing over $434 million globally within weeks of release.

A Minecraft Movie, which was released on April 4, 2025, is currently available to watch in theaters only.

