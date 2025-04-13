“No yelling or disruptive trends”: A Minecraft Movie sparks theater warnings following viral chaotic trends

A Minecraft Movie was released a few days ago and, in a very brief period, has broken multiple records while going on to become a box office success. Despite fans not appreciating the trailers, the theaters screening the film are jam-packed. However, the movie-going experience has been rough for some after people started a bizarre trend of throwing food and causing a ruckus during certain scenes.

A scene in which Steve says “chicken jockey” has become somewhat of a meme. Things got out of control when people started throwing popcorn inside the theater and shouting loudly when the scene played, disturbing other attendees. As a result, theaters have put up warning signs to curb this behavior trend.

A Minecraft fan named u/TheDelftenaar shared an image on the game's subreddit that shows a warning sign before the screening of the movie. The warning asks viewers not to yell or engage in any “disruptive” trends on the premises. The original poster asked if anyone else has seen this and what they think about it.

Replying to the post, u/ruin__man said that when they went to watch A Minecraft Movie, a police officer had to come inside and stand in the corner during the infamous chicken jockey scene.

Another user, u/Feather_Bloom, said that this is basic theater etiquette. u/ChanglingBlake said it is sickening that the administration had to add this message on the screen, which could likely prove ineffective. Apart from the ruckus, many theaters also reported cases of vandalism.

Redditors react to the chicken jockey scene controversy (Image via Reddit)

u/HyperMighty felt theater workers would be traumatized every time someone mentions chickens. Another user, u/Silver_Lukather, said they experienced some people yelling, although no popcorn was thrown. They sympathized with employees working in other theaters.

A Minecraft Movie is causing chaos

This unfortunate trend began when some people took the “chicken jockey” meme too far and started causing a ruckus. The whole meme involves acting impressed when Jack Black speaks the words in the scene.

Some individuals took things further after they brought a live chicken into the theater. A video was shared of the scene playing before attendees screamed and threw food around. Sadly, many followed this trend, disturbing other people and children attending A Minecraft Movie.

