"Don't know why such average movies make this much money"- Fans react as A Minecraft Movie passes $400M worldwide

A Minecraft Movie may not have impressed every critic out there but it has managed to accumulate enough money at the box office to be considered a huge success. The movie premiered in theatres on April 4, 2025, and has already accumulated a humungous $434M by today, making it one of the biggest hits of the year.

Of course, A Minecraft Movie has benefited from an existing fanbase that was already eager to see the movie, but not many expected the Jack Black-starrer to turn up the numbers that it did. This also led to several confused reactions online, with some fans even wondering how this movie managed to earn as much as it did.

User @foopser, for instance, wrote on X:

"Don't know why such average movies make this much money."

Many other fans had similar things to say.

"The viral videos are clearly working"- another user said.

"Record Record waah, what a Record but how is this possible."- another user wrote.

"$400M for Minecraft? That’s more than enough to build an empire of sequels."- another user wrote.

Many fans were also delighted with the success and expressed the same on social media platforms.

"I am not gonna believe the trackers for this one. I won't be surprised even if it makes 1 billion."- another user said.

"I bet you guys feel pretty stupid about that review, eh? Way off base."- another user said.

This is far from the final box office number for A Minecraft Movie as it continues getting more and more attention from fans.

What is A Minecraft Movie all about?

Based on the 2011 video game Minecraft by Mojang Studios, which also happens to be one of the most famous videogames in the world, A Minecraft Movie is directed by Jared Hess and written by Chris Bowman. It follows four misfits, who are pulled into the cubic world and must find their way back to their reality.

Apart from a premise that would appeal to all long-term fans of the videogame, it also has a star-studded cast. The movie stars Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen, among others.

The synopsis for the movie reads:

"A mysterious portal pulls four misfits into the Overworld, a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they'll have to master the terrain while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected crafter named Steve."

With a run of barely two weeks, it has already become the ninth-highest-grossing video game film of all time. It continues to gather momentum at the box office and also remains a social media phenomenon.

However, the critical reception of the movie hasn't been great, with many critics panning its story and faithfulness to the source material. But its great box office numbers indicate that fans are still liking the movie.

A Minecraft Movie is playing in theatres across the United States. Stay tuned for more updates.

