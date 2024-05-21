John Krasinski’s IF ending explained: What happens with Bea in the end?

IF, directed by John Krasinski, is a movie that follows Bea, a young girl who discovers she can see imaginary friends, known as IFs, while her father prepares for surgery. Throughout the film, Bea is distracted by her neighbor Cal, who also sees IFs and helps find new homes for these imaginary friends. The movie was released in theaters on May 17, 2024.

At the end of IF, Bea and her father prepare to leave New York City after his successful surgery. As they pack, a childhood drawing of Bea’s imaginary friend Calvin triggers her memory, leading to a heartfelt reunion with Cal, who has been her imaginary friend all along. This emotional closure signifies Bea’s acceptance of her imagination and the joy it brings, setting the stage for potential future encounters with her imaginary friends.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for IF movie ending. Reader's discretion is advised.

What happens at the end of IF movie?

The movie ends on a positive note, supporting its main ideas of imagination and happiness. Throughout, she has been bothered by her father’s surgery but always finds escape in imaginary friends. Her neighbor Cal also sees these imaginary friends, so he helps Bea search for new kids and homes where they could go to and stop thinking about her issues.

In the big twist of the film, it is revealed that Cal, who lives next door to Bea, is actually Calvin, her childhood imaginary friend. This adds depth to their relationship while reinforcing the theme of seeking out lost parts of oneself in the picture.

What happens to Bea at the end of the movie?

In the last few scenes of the movie, Bea and her father are preparing to leave New York City. As they pack their car, an old drawing made by young Bea falls out, showing Bea herself, her parents, and her imaginary friend Calvin. This triggers a flood of memories, and Bea rushes back to see Cal, fully realizing his true identity as her childhood imaginary friend.

Bea’s reunion with Cal is an emotional scene that shows the connection between the two people. Cal, now dressed like a clown in colorful clothes, greets Bea with a balloon flower. After embracing one another, they cry, ending the film with this tearful farewell that symbolizes the relationship between imagination and connection in this movie as a whole.

Will there be a sequel, and what happens to the IFs at the end of the movie?

While Bea leaves Cal behind at the end of the movie, there is evidence in the themes suggesting their link is not forever broken apart. The film implies that imaginary friends can still play a role in people’s lives, even after they grow up. In future visits to New York, Bea might bump into Cal during trips to her grandmother’s place, thus retaining the possibility of more adventures.

In addition, other imaginary friends also have some resolutions toward the end. We see at the end that the montage shows some imaginary friends being reunited with their original people. Among others, Blossom and Unicorn were able to achieve positive change due to the influence of Bea, who reconnected them with past associates.

The potential for a sequel lies in the unresolved queries about what imaginary friends are. The film hints at the possibility that imaginary friends may be afraid of being forgotten and disappearing, but Calvin assures otherwise.

Therefore, having an aged imaginary friend or facing real death would make great material for subsequent movies. It is also worth noting that Bea’s continued growth as well as her changing relationship with the imaginary friends offer rich possibilities for narration.

The movie ends with a reminder of how important it is to be imaginative and positive, even when life seems to get tough. Bea’s journey highlights how she rediscovers her childlike sense of wonder and joy, which transforms her life dramatically.