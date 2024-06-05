Jon Watts’ Wolfs: Release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know so far

Widely acclaimed as the director and the screenwriter for the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland, Jon Watts is returning to helm Wolfs, a new action-comedy film, starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

The movie was announced in September 2021 by Apple Studios, and it also announced that Watts will produce the film alongside Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures, and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

Wolfs has become a highly anticipated film, given it has been years since Burn After Reading (2008) when Clooney and Pitt starred together in a movie together.

Apple TV outbid other studios and Sony Pictures gained the theatrical distribution rights. While the numbers remain unrevealed, they can be expected to be highest for any movie offered this year.

Wolfs will make a theatrical debut on September 20, 2024

As officially announced, Wolfs will be released on September 20, 2024. For Sony Pictures, this will be the second time since it entered a partnership on Ridley Scott’s Napolean. The film will be distributed theatrically and there are no details disclosed as of now regarding its OTT release.

However, given Apple TV secured the licensing rights, after its run, after the film’s theatrical run, it is anticipated to arrive on Apple TV+. The filming of the movie began on January 2023 at locations including Harlem and Chinatown.

The filming was postponed indefinitely in July due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike and resumed soon after the strikes ended.

Additionally, while speaking to Deadline, Clooney revealed how much he enjoyed working with Pitt and also disclosed the possibility of a sequel. Here’s what he had to say:

"We’re already talking about a sequel for this film I did with Brad and Jon Watts. It was a great shoot, and Jon is an extraordinarily talented guy who’s also really joyful. He loves what he does. We had a blast doing it, and we’ve seen it. It’s an off-the-charts great film, and it’s fun to work with Brad again. We had a really good time."

Clooney also revealed that he and Pitt gave money back so their upcoming film would receive a theatrical release:

“We met with David Zaslav, and he was like, ‘Look, I think every movie we do will go to streaming, but we want it released first because there’s an actual benefit in having your movie out, be successful, be promoted, and it actually changes how many people watch it in streaming.’ Brad and I made the deal to do that movie where we gave money back to make sure that we had a theatrical release."

He further added:

"At the time, that wasn’t as popular an opinion as it has become in the last year and a half now. I think Netflix is considering buying theaters even, I’m not sure. But you look at ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie,’ and establishing them as massive box office hits makes them massive hits on streaming as well.”

Wolfs cast and characters

Austin Abrams in Wolfs (Image via Sony Pictures)

Below is the complete list of cast in the movie, including the main cast, with their characters and those whose characters are yet to be announced:

George Clooney as Jack

Brad Pitt as Nick

Austin Abrams

Amy Ryan as Margaret

Poorna Jagannathan

Irina Dubova

Rob Riddell

Hassani Rizzo

What is Wolfs all about

Although not much has been revealed about the movie to keep the anticipation among fans high, the film’s trailer pretty much gives out everything that the audience needs to know. Wolfs focuses on Jack and Nick, two professional fixers who get hired for the same job. Both fixers surprisingly have an identical personality, but they don’t like each other. However to deal with what comes next, Jack and Nick must join forces.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Wolfs and all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.